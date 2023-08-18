Close
Dr. Nathaniel Horn, the husband of US Rep. Robin Kelly, has died at 68

Aug 18, 2023, 3:16 PM

FILE - Democrat Robin Kelly, left, greets her husband, Dr. Nathaniel Horn, in her suite as she awaits the outcome of the special election in Illinois' 2nd Congressional District, April 9, 2013, in Matteson, Ill. Dr. Nathaniel Horn, the husband of the U.S. representative from Illinois died Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, according to a statement. Horn was 68. No cause of death was given. (AP Photo/John Smierciak, File)
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Dr. Nathaniel Horn, the husband of U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, died Friday, according to a statement from the Illinois Democrat.

Horn was 68. No cause of death was given.

“My husband was a remarkable man. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him and loved him,” Kelly said in a statement posted to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “Whether he was ‘Dad,’ ‘Grandpa,’ or “Nate,’ his impact on all who knew him and loved him will never be forgotten.”

In addition to his widow, Horn is survived by two daughters, two stepchildren and two grandchildren, with another grandchild arriving soon.

Kelly asked for privacy. Funeral arrangements will be forthcoming.

Kelly, 67, of Matteson, took a post in the House in 2013 following a special election to replace Jesse Jackson Jr. The seat was vacant after Jackson resigned in 2012 during a federal investigation into misuse of campaign funds. He later went him to federal prison for 30 months.

Her 2nd District runs along Illinois’ border with Indiana from Chicago’s South Side to a point just east of Champaign.

She was chairperson of the Illinois Democratic Party in 2021-22. She also served in the Illinois House for four years and worked as chief of staff to then-state Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias, but lost a 2010 race to succeed him as treasurer.

