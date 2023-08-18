Arizona DPS service dog Fallon dies after battle with cancer

PHOENIX — An Arizona Department of Public Safety service dog has died after a battle with cancer.

Fallon, a golden retriever who had been with the department since 2015, died Monday at 9.5 years old.

“We thank Fallon for her dedicated service to our department and the state of Arizona these past eight years,” DPS said in a press release.

“Our thoughts are with her handlers, Dets. Jeff Easton and Tom Olszak, as well as their families who helped love and care for Fallon. She will be missed.”

The canine was donated to DPS by the 100 Club of Arizona and For Those Without A Voice when she was nearly 2 years old.

She was originally supposed to work as an electronics detection dog in addition to a service role, but that didn’t last long.

Fallon’s outgoing personality made her better suited for the service role of helping DPS employees cope with stressful situations.

She enjoyed seeking affection, especially belly rubs.

“She had no shame about it,” Det. Easton said in the press release. “She would walk up to people, stare at them and roll over. She loved that.”

Fallon also took pleasure in snacks, toys, hanging out at the firing range and riding in utility vehicles.

