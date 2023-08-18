Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Suburban Detroit police fatally shoot motorist awakened from sleep inside car

Aug 18, 2023, 2:18 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Suburban Detroit police fatally shot a motorist they awoke from sleep in a running car when he accelerated with an officer beside him in the vehicle and crashed into a patrol car Friday.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched shortly before 6 a.m. to a complaint that a vehicle was blocking a driveway and they found the driver asleep with a gun beside him.

One deputy removed the gun from inside the car while another entered it from the passenger’s side, the office said in a chronology. When the motorist resisted arrest and accelerated, crashing into a patrol car, a curb and a street sign, the deputy who was partially inside the car fired a single shot striking the motorist, the sheriff’s office said.

The motorist was pronounced dead at a hospital, the office said.

The deputy who was partially inside the car and partially hanging outside it was treated at a hospital for unspecified injuries, it said.

The names of the deputies and the motorist weren’t released.

The motorist was paroled on June 21 after convictions on weapons charges, the sheriff’s office said. The gun he had was reported stolen.

United States News

Associated Press

Residents of east Washington community flee amid fast-moving wildfire

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire prompted the evacuation Friday of residents in and around the eastern Washington community of Medical Lake. The so-called Gray Fire began around noon and was burning in grass, timber and wheat, according to the state fire marshal’s office, which said the fire was threatening homes, a hospital, Highway […]

17 hours ago

Powerful Hurricane Hilary Mexico California...

Associated Press

Powerful Hurricane Hilary heads for Mexico’s Baja as rare tropical storm watch issued for California

Powerful Hurricane Hilary churned off Mexico's Pacific coast Friday, threatening to unleash rains on the mudslide-prone Tijuana.

17 hours ago

FILE - People wait in line for early voting at the Bell Auditorium in Augusta, Ga., Oct. 12, 2020. ...

Associated Press

Federal judges rule against provisions of GOP-backed voting laws in Georgia and Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Federal judges in Georgia and Texas have ruled against key provisions of two controversial election laws passed two years ago as the Republican Party sought to tighten voting rules after former President Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential contest. U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez struck down a provision of Texas’ […]

17 hours ago

President Joe Biden reacts during a joint news conference with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida...

Associated Press

Biden stays mum on Justice Dept. decision to name special counsel in Hunter Biden probe

CAMP DAVID, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden is keeping mum about Attorney General Merrick Garland’s decision to name a special counsel in the investigation of his son Hunter Biden. Speaking at a news conference Friday at the conclusion of his Camp David summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband, Eric...

Associated Press

No death penalty for a Utah mom accused of killing her husband, then writing a kid book about death

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against a Utah mother who wrote a children’s book about coping with grief after her husband’s death and is now accused of fatally poisoning him. Prosecutors say Kouri Richins, 33, poisoned Eric Richins, 39, by slipping five times the lethal dose of fentanyl […]

17 hours ago

FILE - A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023...

Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: Online posts spread misinformation about FEMA aid following Maui wildfires

In the aftermath of the deadly Maui wildfires, some social media users are discouraging residents from accepting disaster aid by falsely claiming the Federal Emergency Management Agency could seize their property if they do. “If you own land in Lahaina, do not sign anything for FEMA,” a woman says on a video circulating widely on […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Suburban Detroit police fatally shoot motorist awakened from sleep inside car