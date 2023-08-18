Close
Biden goes west for his second vacation of the month

Aug 18, 2023, 1:00 PM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are heading west on Friday for more rest and relaxation.

The first couple will spend about a week in the area of Lake Tahoe, the massive alpine lake that abuts California and Nevada and is a tourist attraction, particularly in the winter for its ski resorts. The president is headed there from Camp David, where he was hosting a summit Friday with the leaders of South Korea and Japan.

The Bidens will halt their vacation for a day on Monday to visit Maui, where a wildfire ripped through the historic town of Lahaina and killed more than 100 people so far. They will meet with survivors, first responders, and local officials while surveying the damage.

Biden vacationed earlier this month at his home in Rehoboth Beach, where he went on bike rides, visited the Delaware beaches and went for a date night with the first lady to a showing of the blockbuster film “Oppenheimer.”

In previous summers, the Bidens have also vacationed on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, and the first family spends their Thanksgiving on the resort island of Nantucket, Massachusetts. They traveled to the U.S. Virgin Islands at the end of last year, staying there through the new year.

Once Biden returns to Washington, there will be no shortage of issues to tackle. The White House will spend much of September ensuring that a government shutdown will be avoided at the end of the month, while persuading lawmakers to pass a supplemental funding package that includes billions more for Ukraine as well as disaster aid.

In September, Biden also has the Group of 20 summit in India and the annual United Nations General Assembly on his plate.

The White House will also continue to aggressively promote Biden’s legislative accomplishments under the umbrella of “Bidenomics,” focused on winning over more approval from voters as he campaigns for a second term in office.

