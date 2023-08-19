Little Miss BBQ is shelving its plans to expand into midtown Phoenix in the former Honey Bear’s BBQ restaurant on Central Avenue near Thomas Road.

Citing rising interest rates and increases in construction costs, the restaurant’s owners Scott and Bekke Holmes said in a statement that it didn’t make financial sense to move forward with the project.

“We are truly appreciative of the overwhelming support we have received from our team and everyone that loves what we do. We know that there is going to be lots of disappointment in midtown when this gets out,” the Holmes said. “While we were incredibly excited and spent a lot of money with architects, engineers and for permits, we believe it is in the best interest to halt the project at this time.”

In early 2022, the Business Journal reported that Little Miss BBQ had acquired the 2,400-square-foot Honey Bear’s restaurant at 2824 N Central Ave. in Phoenix for about $1.48 million. Little Miss BBQ is often referred to as one of the best BBQ restaurants in the state, so there was some anticipation building from the announcement of a third location opening.

