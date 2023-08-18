Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Mississippi seeks new court hearing to revive its permanent stripping of some felons’ voting rights

Aug 18, 2023, 12:05 PM

FILE - Mississippi Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch addresses the crowd at the Neshoba County...

FILE - Mississippi Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch addresses the crowd at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., July 26, 2023. A court ruling striking down Mississippi's practice of permanently stripping voting rights from people convicted of certain felonies should be reconsidered and reversed, the state said Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, as it asked for new hearing by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Enforcement of the voting ban, which is part of the state's constitution, was blocked by in a 2-1 decision by a panel of 5th Circuit judges on Friday, Aug. 4. Mississippi attorneys, led by Fitch, asked the full New Orleans-based court to reconsider the case. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A court ruling striking down Mississippi’s practice of permanently stripping voting rights from people convicted of certain felonies should be reconsidered and reversed, the state said Friday as it asked for new hearing by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Enforcement of the voting ban, which is part of the state’s constitution, was blocked by in a 2-1 decision by a panel of 5th Circuit judges on Aug. 4. Mississippi attorneys, led by state Attorney General Lynn Fitch, asked the full New Orleans-based court, with 16 active members, to reconsider the case, saying the earlier ruling conflicts with Supreme Court precedent and rulings in other circuit courts.

The voting ban affects Mississippi residents convicted of specific felonies, including murder, forgery and bigamy.

The Aug. 4 ruling held that denying voting rights violated the constitutional ban on cruel and unusual punishment. Mississippi lawyers argued Friday that the panel’s decision would “inflict profound damage and sow widespread confusion.”

If the ruling stands, tens of thousands of people could regain voting rights, possibly in time for the Nov. 7 general election for governor and other statewide offices. But the future of the ruling is uncertain at the 5th Circuit, which is widely considered among the most conservative of the federal appellate courts.

The 5th Circuit last year rejected a call to end the state’s prohibition of felons’ voting, ruling in a lawsuit that argued that the Jim Crow-era authors of the Mississippi Constitution stripped voting rights for crimes they thought Black people were more likely to commit, including forgery, larceny and bigamy. The Supreme Court let that decision stand.

The majority in the Aug. 4 decision, consisted of judges nominated to the court by Democratic presidents: Carolyn Dineen King, nominated by President Jimmy Carter, and James L. Dennis, nominated by President Bill Clinton. Judge Edith Jones, nominated by Republican President Ronald Reagan, strongly dissented.

The 5th Circuit currently has one vacancy. If it agrees to the state’s request, the case would likely be heard by the court’s current contingent of 16 full-time “active” judges. Dennis and King are both on “senior status” with a limited work load. But as participants in the panel hearing, they could be part of the full-court hearing under court rules.

Of the 16 active judges, 12 are Republican nominees.

Brookhaven Police Department detective Vincent Fernando, looks around the Lincoln County courtroom ...

Associated Press

Mississippi grand jury cites shoddy investigations by police department at center of mistrial

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi grand jury issued a report last month sharply criticizing a police department whose errors prompted a mistrial this week in the case of two white men charged in an attack on a Black FedEx driver. Officers in the Brookhaven Police Department “poorly investigate their cases,” according to a Lincoln […]

13 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the Iowa State ...

Associated Press

Judge won’t delay Trump’s defamation claims trial, calling the ex-president’s appeal frivolous

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York federal judge expressed growing impatience Friday with what he calls ex-President Donald Trump’s “repeated efforts to delay” a defamation lawsuit against him, saying he won’t stop a January trial to await the outcome of a “frivolous” appeal of one of his rulings. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan made the […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Ja...

Associated Press

Court tosses Jan. 6 sentence in ruling that could impact other low-level Capitol riot cases

A federal appeals court on Friday ordered a new sentence for a North Carolina man who pleaded guilty to a petty offense in the Capitol riot — a ruling that could impact dozens of low-level cases in the massive Jan. 6, 2021 prosecution. The appeals court in Washington said James Little was wrongly sentenced for […]

13 hours ago

Phoenix City Councilwoman Laura Pastor cited health issues while suspending her congressional campa...

Kevin Stone

Laura Pastor drops out race for Arizona congressional seat once held by father

Phoenix City Councilwoman Laura Pastor withdrew from the race for the congressional seat once held by her late father, citing health issues.

13 hours ago

FILE - James O'Keefe, president of Project Veritas Action, waits to be introduced during a news con...

Associated Press

Fired founder of right-wing org Project Veritas is under investigation in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — The founder of Project Veritas, a conservative nonprofit known for its hidden camera stings, is under investigation by a suburban New York prosecutor’s office in the latest fallout after his ouster from the group over allegations that he mistreated workers and misspent organization funds. The Westchester County district attorney’s office confirmed […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in Austin, ...

Associated Press

Nearly 4,000 pages show new detail of Ken Paxton’s alleged misdeeds ahead of Texas impeachment trial

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Investigators leading the impeachment of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton have released nearly 4,000 pages of documents that lay out in new detail how the embattled Republican allegedly used multiple cellphones and an alias on a ride-sharing app to conceal an affair, and pressured top aides to help a donor who […]

13 hours ago

