Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Passenger who survived fiery crash that claimed 4 lives is facing charges

Aug 18, 2023, 11:22 AM | Updated: 11:32 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) — A woman who survived a fiery crash that claimed the lives of four Maine Maritime Academy students has been charged as an “accomplice or co-conspirator” in connection with the tragedy.

Noelle Tavares, 20, of North Falmouth, Massachusetts, pleaded not guilty this week to charges of manslaughter, aggravated operating under the influence, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, driving to endanger and reckless speed.

Hancock County District Attorney Robert Granger said Friday the grand jury found probable cause of “accomplice liability” attached to the charges, meaning she’s accused of facilitating the conduct that led to the tragedy even though she wasn’t the driver. Granger declined in an email to comment on Tavares’ actions that provided the basis for the charges.

Tavares’ lawyer didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press seeking comment.

The driver, Joshua Goncalves-Radding, of North Babylon, New York, was traveling at between 106 mph and 111 mph (170 kph and 179 kph) before the SUV struck a tree and caught fire last December, law enforcement officials said. Goncalves-Radding already pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, aggravated drunken driving and other charges in May.

The Land Rover the students were riding in was owned by the father of the third survivor, Dominick Gecoya, of Middleton, Massachusetts, Granger said. Gecoya was charged under the accomplice liability provision in June, Granger said.

Killed were Brian Kenealy, 20, of York, Maine; Chase Fossett, 21, of Gardiner, Maine; Luke Simpson, 22, of Rockport, Massachusetts; and Riley Ignacio-Cameron, 20, of Aquinnah, Massachusetts, officials said.

Accomplice liability charges are rare but not unprecedented in Maine.

In the early 1990s, a motorist who was too drunk to drive was convicted under those provisions after giving his keys to a drunk passenger who ended up being charged with drunken driving. Maine’s supreme court concluded the driver knew his passenger was drunk but encouraged him to drive because he was the “soberer” of the two.

Maine law says someone can be charged with promoting or facilitating a crime if he or she “solicits such other person to commit the crime, or aids or agrees to aid or attempts to aid such other person in planning or committing the crime,” the court said.

United States News

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the Iowa State ...

Associated Press

Judge won’t delay Trump’s defamation claims trial, calling the ex-president’s appeal frivolous

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York federal judge expressed growing impatience Friday with what he calls ex-President Donald Trump’s “repeated efforts to delay” a defamation lawsuit against him, saying he won’t stop a January trial to await the outcome of a “frivolous” appeal of one of his rulings. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan made the […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Ja...

Associated Press

Court tosses Jan. 6 sentence in ruling that could impact other low-level Capitol riot cases

A federal appeals court on Friday ordered a new sentence for a North Carolina man who pleaded guilty to a petty offense in the Capitol riot — a ruling that could impact dozens of low-level cases in the massive Jan. 6, 2021 prosecution. The appeals court in Washington said James Little was wrongly sentenced for […]

13 hours ago

Phoenix City Councilwoman Laura Pastor cited health issues while suspending her congressional campa...

Kevin Stone

Laura Pastor drops out race for Arizona congressional seat once held by father

Phoenix City Councilwoman Laura Pastor withdrew from the race for the congressional seat once held by her late father, citing health issues.

13 hours ago

FILE - Mississippi Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch addresses the crowd at the Neshoba County...

Associated Press

Mississippi seeks new court hearing to revive its permanent stripping of some felons’ voting rights

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A court ruling striking down Mississippi’s practice of permanently stripping voting rights from people convicted of certain felonies should be reconsidered and reversed, the state said Friday as it asked for new hearing by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Enforcement of the voting ban, which is part of the […]

13 hours ago

FILE - James O'Keefe, president of Project Veritas Action, waits to be introduced during a news con...

Associated Press

Fired founder of right-wing org Project Veritas is under investigation in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — The founder of Project Veritas, a conservative nonprofit known for its hidden camera stings, is under investigation by a suburban New York prosecutor’s office in the latest fallout after his ouster from the group over allegations that he mistreated workers and misspent organization funds. The Westchester County district attorney’s office confirmed […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in Austin, ...

Associated Press

Nearly 4,000 pages show new detail of Ken Paxton’s alleged misdeeds ahead of Texas impeachment trial

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Investigators leading the impeachment of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton have released nearly 4,000 pages of documents that lay out in new detail how the embattled Republican allegedly used multiple cellphones and an alias on a ride-sharing app to conceal an affair, and pressured top aides to help a donor who […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Passenger who survived fiery crash that claimed 4 lives is facing charges