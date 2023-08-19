Close
Arizona man sentenced to 12 years in prison for fatal drunk driving crash

Aug 18, 2023, 8:05 PM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced to prison on Monday for killing a driver while he was intoxicated in a high-speed crash last year.

Derwin Davis Tsosie Jr. of Tuba City, 26, was sentenced to 12 years, followed by five years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said.

He previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Tsosie was driving about 135 mph on Nov. 14, 2022, when he crashed into a vehicle from behind, prosecutors said. The driver in the other vehicle was killed and the passenger was seriously injured.

At the time of the fatal crash, Tsosie’s blood alcohol concentration was .323 — over four times the legal limit — and his license was suspended for a previous DUI arrest, prosecutors said.

The Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety, FBI and Arizona Department of Pubic Safety investigated the case.

