Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Second suspect arrested in Houston shooting that left a deputy critically wounded, sheriff says

Aug 17, 2023, 8:21 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HOUSTON (AP) — A manhunt came to an end with a shootout and wounding of three law enforcement officers after a second suspect was arrested in the earlier shooting of a Harris County deputy sheriff in southeastern Texas.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said during an early Friday news conference that 34-year-old Terran Green was arrested and three law enforcement officers were wounded in the Thursday night shootout, none seriously.

The officers did not return fire as Green retreated back inside. He was eventually coaxed from the home, apparently uninjured, Gonzalez said.

The officers’ names were not released, but Gonzalez, who had earlier posted on social media that the arrest was made without incident, said two Harris County deputies and one deputy U.S. marshal were wounded when they first approached a home where Green was barricaded.

“He moved around and then eventually landed at this location” during the manhunt, Gonzalez said.

Officers used smoke and heavy equipment that penetrated the walls of the home before Green surrendered.

“Obviously he saw that we were going to be relentless, we weren’t going anywhere, we had strong support out here,” Gonzalez said. “I think he probably realized that it was kind of the end of the game.”

Green was believed to be a friend of the family that owned the home, according to the sheriff.

People inside the house were “safely removed,” Gonzalez said, adding that they apparently knew Green and were not held against their will before leaving.

Harris County Deputy Joseph Anderson was hospitalized in critical but stable condition after being shot during a traffic stop in the northern outskirts of Houston Wednesday night, leading to the search for Green, Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said a second man, James Green, who was wanted in Anderson’s shooting, was arrested, questioned and released without being charged. The relationship between the two Greens was not described.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had previously announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone involved in the shooting.

“Our brave men and women of law enforcement risk their lives to protect their fellow Texans each day they put on the badge in service to our communities, and they deserve to know that they have the full support of the State of Texas,” Abbott said in a statement.

United States News

FILE - President Joe Biden, center, meets with South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, and Jap...

Associated Press

US, Japan and South Korea agree on new security pledge ahead of Camp David summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States, Japan and South Korea are set to sign on to a new security pledge, committing the three countries to consult with each other in the event of a security crisis or threat in the Pacific, according to Biden administration officials. Details about the new “duty to consult” commitment emerged […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Emergency services chief on Maui resigns. He faced criticism for not activating sirens during fire

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Outdoor alert sirens on Maui stayed silent as a ferocious fire devastated the seaside community of Lahaina last week. The head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency said he had no regrets about not deploying the system as a warning to people on the island. A day after making that statement, […]

1 day ago

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 1966, file photo, then Georgia State Sen. Jimmy Carter hugs his wife, Rosa...

Associated Press

Rosalynn Carter marks 96th birthday at home with the former president, butterflies and ice cream

ATLANTA (AP) — Rosalynn Carter will celebrate her 96th birthday at home Friday with her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, and other family members, while the surrounding community of Plains, Georgia, honors the former first lady’s years of public health advocacy. The latest milestone comes as Rosalynn Carter navigates dementia and the former president, now […]

1 day ago

Ethan Crumbley, listens to testimony from Dr. Colin King, a psychologist, during his hearing at Oak...

Associated Press

Michigan judge to hear final day of testimony before sentencing school shooter

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A judge will hear a fourth and final day of testimony Friday to determine whether a teenager will get a life sentence for the fatal shooting of four students at a Michigan school in 2021. An immediate decision is not expected. Prosecutors are planning to counter claims made by a psychologist […]

1 day ago

FILE - Homes consumed in recent wildfires are seen in Lahaina, Hawaii, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. Wi...

Associated Press

In Hawaii, concerns over ‘climate gentrification’ rise after devastating Maui fires

Kim Cuevas-Reyes, a 38-year-old cellphone store owner, snuck into Lahaina last Friday to see the remnants of her home with her own eyes. She took backroads and walked. What she saw stunned her. “When you step into the house, it’s like an inch or two of ash. There is nothing,” she said, adding that she […]

1 day ago

Barricades are seen near the Fulton County courthouse, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Atlanta. The sherif...

Associated Press

Authorities investigating threats to grand jurors who indicted Trump in Georgia

Authorities in Georgia said Thursday they're investigating threats targeting members of the grand jury that indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Second suspect arrested in Houston shooting that left a deputy critically wounded, sheriff says