PHOENIX — Days of no rain are over at Sky Harbor International Airport.

The National Weather Service reported the airport recorded 0.02 inches of rain just before 9 p.m. Thursday night.

The raindrops ended its 147-day streak without measurable rainfall at the airport, NWS said.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.