The streak ends! Phoenix gets rain for 1st time in 147 days

Aug 17, 2023, 9:24 PM | Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 8:35 am

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Phoenix’s rainless streak is officially over.

The National Weather Service recorded .02 inches of rain at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Thursday night.

The rain, which hit just before 9 p.m., ended Phoenix’s 147-day streak without measurable precipitation. It was the second-longest rainless streak in the city’s history, behind a 160-day drought from December 1971 to June 1972.

NWS uses the airport gauges for the city’s official readings. The airport station hasn’t detected precipitation since March 22.

Thursday’s rain was the latest on record for Phoenix’s first official showers of the annual monsoon season, beating the previous mark of Aug. 14 from 1995.

The monsoon season runs from June 15 to Sept. 30.

