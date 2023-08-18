PHOENIX — While Glendale firefighters continue to monitor the aftermath of a massive recycling yard blaze last weekend, the city said Thursday the community is safe from hazards.

The city said it is taking proactive safety precautions to ensure the air, water and debris cleanup from the fire near 62nd and Myrtle avenues does not pose a health threat to residents.

“The community’s safety is our top priority and we continue to monitor the area to ensure the health and well-being of our citizens,” Deputy City Manager Rick St. John said in a press release.

“While the odor from the fire is still detected, the air samples continue to be safe.”

Firefighters continue to extinguish flare-ups and hot spots from the blaze that began Saturday. Hazmat crews are also monitoring the area.

Water used by firefighters, burned vegetable oil and plastic materials have caused runoff to collect in the retention basin.

Glendale’s transportation department is cleaning affected sidewalks and addressing pooling water in the roadways promptly.

While tests are being run to ensure safety, citizens should avoid coming in contact with the wastewater and take responsibility for children and pets, the city said.

