ASU projecting record enrollment numbers for fall 2023 semester

PHOENIX — Arizona State University is projecting a milestone for the fall 2023 semester.

In its first week of classes, ASU projects more than 144,800 undergraduate and graduate students will be enrolled for the semester. Nearly 80,000 of those students will be on ASU’s campuses and locations and more than 65,400 students online, ASU said.

The university added this year’s enrollment in ASU Online is the largest in school history.

Out of the total enrollments, 16,600 are first-year students.

“I congratulate all students who are beginning or continuing their ASU experience this week,” Nancy Gonzales, executive vice president and university provost said in a press release.

“Our team of faculty and staff have worked diligently over the summer to prepare curricula and university services that are designed to support your intellectual growth and physical and emotional well-being.”

ASU sees more diversity

One in three on-campus undergrads are the first in their families to attend a college or university, ASU stated.

Out of all undergraduate students, one in four identify as Hispanic/Latino, totaling more than 27,000 students.

Students from all states and 157 countries are represented on the campus with more than 15,1000 international students pursuing their degree at ASU this semester.

