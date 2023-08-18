Close
IRS agent fatally shot during training exercise at north Phoenix firing range

Aug 17, 2023, 5:55 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — An agent with the Internal Revenue Service was shot and killed Thursday during a routine training exercise in north Phoenix.

Charlotte M. Dennis, a spokesperson for the IRS Phoenix field office, confirmed special agents were participating in the exercise at a firing range when the shooting happened.

The agent, whose name was not released, died shortly after arriving at HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center, Dennis said.

No other injuries were reported.

Dennis declined to give further details.

The range is on property that belongs to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. But because of an interagency agreement, other law enforcement agencies typically use the facility.

Officials with the FBI’s Phoenix field office said they will oversee the shooting investigation. The results will be turned over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

