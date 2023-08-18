Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

IRS agent dead after being shot during training exercise at federal gun range in Phoenix

Aug 17, 2023, 5:49 PM | Updated: 6:37 pm

Federal Correctional Institution Phoenix...

Federal Correctional Institution Phoenix. (Federal Bureau of Prisons)

(Federal Bureau of Prisons)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An IRS agent is dead after being shot during a training exercise at the federal gun range Thursday morning in Phoenix.

The FBI Phoenix field office is investigating the agent’s death that happened at the Federal Correctional Institution, Phoenix firing range.

The agent was accidentally shot by another agent, ABC 15 reported.

Phoenix Police officers were called to the Federal Bureau of Prisons gun range near 37900 North 45th Avenue about a person shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the wounded agent, authorities said.

The agent was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries that he died from.

Phoenix police remained on the scene until the FBI took over the investigation.

The police department released the following statement:

The Phoenix Police Department would like to send our deepest condolences to the IRS agent’s family, friends, and the agency as a whole. Our thoughts and prayers go out to each of you as you navigate through this difficult time.

Multiple law enforcement agencies use the firing range on the Bureau of Prisons grounds for training purposes, according to a statement from the FBI.

RELATED STORIES

The FBI confirmed the IRS was at the range for routine training.

The incident is currently under investigation.

The FBI’s investigation will be turned over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona for review.

No Federal Bureau of Prison or FCI Phoenix employees were injured.

 

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Guns and Fentanyl...

KTAR.com

2 from Wisconsin arrested on drugs, weapons charges in Payson

Two suspects from Wisconsin were arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges after a traffic stop last week on State Route 87 in Payson, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety

19 hours ago

Taylor Swift performing in Glendale, Arizona...

Danny Shapiro

Arizona State University offering Taylor Swift-themed psychology course

The cruel summer break has come to an end, but some Arizona State University students starting class this week are shaking it off by taking a first-time psychology course centered around Taylor Swift.

19 hours ago

(Phoenix Children's photos)...

KTAR.com

Hear stories from 2023 Give-A-Thon for Phoenix Children’s with KTAR, Arizona Sports

For some little ones, there simply isn't enough time. Here is a handful of heart touching stories about kids and their families at Phoenix Children's.

19 hours ago

Then-President Donald Trump meets with then-Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey at the White House on Aug. 5, 2...

Kevin Stone

Doug Ducey: Donald Trump indictments ‘seen as prosecutors playing politics’

Former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey wants Republicans to choose a presidential nominee who can “turn the page,” but he thinks the decision should be up to the voters, not prosecutors.

19 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Children's Foundation)...

Taylor Kinnerup and Kate Ourada

Arizona’s News Roundup Special: The heart of Give-A-Thon for Phoenix Children’s

KTAR’s Larry Gaydos and Arizona Sports’ Dave Burns have participated in all 15 Give-A-Thons and give their perspective on the fundraiser in this week's Arizona's News Roundup.

19 hours ago

A woman cradles her cat after finding him in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, ...

SuElen Rivera

Arizona Humane Society deploys team to Maui to search for animals impacted by wildfires

The Arizona Humane Society sent an emergency response team to Maui Wednesday morning to aid in search and rescue efforts of animals impacted by the recent devastating wildfires.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

IRS agent dead after being shot during training exercise at federal gun range in Phoenix