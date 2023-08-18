PHOENIX — An IRS agent is dead after being shot during a training exercise at the federal gun range Thursday morning in Phoenix.

The FBI Phoenix field office is investigating the agent’s death that happened at the Federal Correctional Institution, Phoenix firing range.

The agent was accidentally shot by another agent, ABC 15 reported.

Phoenix Police officers were called to the Federal Bureau of Prisons gun range near 37900 North 45th Avenue about a person shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the wounded agent, authorities said.

The agent was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries that he died from.

Phoenix police remained on the scene until the FBI took over the investigation.

The police department released the following statement:

The Phoenix Police Department would like to send our deepest condolences to the IRS agent’s family, friends, and the agency as a whole. Our thoughts and prayers go out to each of you as you navigate through this difficult time.

Multiple law enforcement agencies use the firing range on the Bureau of Prisons grounds for training purposes, according to a statement from the FBI.

The FBI confirmed the IRS was at the range for routine training.

The incident is currently under investigation.

The FBI’s investigation will be turned over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona for review.

No Federal Bureau of Prison or FCI Phoenix employees were injured.

