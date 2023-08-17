Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Colorado fugitive takes plea deal in connection with dramatic Vegas Strip casino standoff

Aug 17, 2023, 4:30 PM | Updated: 4:48 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LAS VEGAS (AP) — A fugitive from Colorado who was arrested after a spectacular standoff last month that had furniture flying from a window at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip has taken a plea deal that is expected to send him to his home state to serve any prison sentence, his attorney said Thursday.

Matthew John Ermond Mannix, now 36, pleaded guilty to felony property destruction and misdemeanor negligence charges and has agreed to pay nearly $55,300 in restitution, attorney David Roger said.

The judge in Nevada could also fine Mannix up to $12,000 and sentence him to one-to-five years in prison concurrent with a 364-day jail term.

Prosecutors agreed to drop more serious felony kidnapping and coercion charges, according to court documents. A conviction in Nevada on the kidnapping charge can carry the possibility of life in prison.

Mannix is from Golden, Colorado. Roger said his client would be transferred after sentencing Sept. 28 to Colorado and serve his Nevada sentence with any prison time he gets on a probation warrant in a kidnapping case. Mannix remains jailed in Las Vegas on $750,000 bail.

“Mr. Mannix is very remorseful for his actions,” Roger told The Associated Press, “and he looks forward to tackling his drug addictions in the future.”

No one was seriously injured, and Mannix and a woman who was with him eventually surrendered July 11. The five-hour standoff had guests scurrying to evacuate a pool area as broken glass fluttered down from a 21st-floor window and items including chairs and a desk crashed to building rooftops below.

A prosecutor told a judge during a July 12 bail hearing that Mannix has criminal convictions in Colorado for kidnapping in 2022 and property damage in 2012, and that multiple people had court orders of protection against him.

Authorities had characterized the incident as a hostage standoff. Police said Mannix pulled the woman inside a room by force and claimed during the standoff that he had a gun. A folding knife was found after Mannix surrendered, but no gun.

Mannix identified the woman as his girlfriend, police said later. Although she had bruises and cuts on her legs and lower abdomen, she was not seriously injured, police said.

Police characterized Mannix and the woman as “clearly under the influence of narcotics and experiencing drug-induced paranoia” and said it appeared the two had “binged illegal narcotics for the past several days.”

No other injuries were reported during or after the standoff in the 29-story tower of the flagship Caesars Entertainment Inc. property at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip. The tower is one of six at Caesars Palace, which has nearly 4,000 rooms.

Gambling continued uninterrupted in the casino, although guests, including an Associated Press reporter, said hotel security officers and police were visible in the valet area.

United States News

Barricades are seen near the Fulton County courthouse, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Atlanta. The sherif...

Associated Press

Authorities investigating threats to grand jurors who indicted Trump in Georgia

Authorities in Georgia said Thursday they're investigating threats targeting members of the grand jury that indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies.

20 hours ago

FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a rally i...

Associated Press

Justice Department seeks 33 years in prison for ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio in Jan. 6 case

The Justice Department is seeking 33 years in prison for Enrique Tarrio, the former Proud Boys leader convicted of seditious conspiracy in one of the most serious cases to emerge from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to court documents filed Thursday. Tarrio, who once served as national chairman of the […]

20 hours ago

FILE - Units 3, left, and 4 and their cooling towers stand at Georgia Power Co.'s Plant Vogtle nucl...

Associated Press

Utilities begin loading radioactive fuel into second new reactor at Georgia nuclear plant

ATLANTA (AP) — Workers have begun loading radioactive fuel into a second new nuclear reactor in Georgia, utilities said Thursday, putting the reactor on a path to begin generating electricity in the coming months. Georgia Power Co. says workers will transfer 157 fuel assemblies into the reactor core at Plant Vogtle, southeast of Augusta, in […]

20 hours ago

Cobb teacher Katie Rinderle, right, embraces Jack Lakis, a recent Harrison High School graduate, af...

Associated Press

Georgia school board fires teacher for reading a book to students about gender identity

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia school board voted along party lines Thursday to fire a teacher after officials said she improperly read a book on gender fluidity to her fifth grade class. The Cobb County School Board in suburban Atlanta voted 4-3 to fire Katie Rinderle, overriding the recommendation of a panel of three retired […]

20 hours ago

Workers at a Medicaid call center in Jefferson City, Mo., field questions and review information re...

Associated Press

Feds raise concerns about long call center wait times as millions dropped from Medicaid

As millions of Medicaid recipients face the potential loss of health coverage for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, state call centers are getting inundated with questions from people needing help.

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Connecticut kitten mystery solved, police say: Cat found in stolen, crashed car belongs to a suspect

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — Police who found a kitten in a stolen car say they have located the animal’s owner: A juvenile suspect who fled and was arrested after the car crashed. The Meriden Police Department said on its Facebook page Thursday that the gray-and-white male cat has been returned to the suspect’s mother. The […]

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Colorado fugitive takes plea deal in connection with dramatic Vegas Strip casino standoff