UNITED STATES NEWS

2 deaths suspected in the Pacific Northwest’s record-breaking heat wave

Aug 17, 2023, 4:12 PM

FILE - The sun sets over the University District in Seattle, May 13, 2023, seen from 520 Bridge Vie...

FILE - The sun sets over the University District in Seattle, May 13, 2023, seen from 520 Bridge View Park in Medina, Wash. Two people may have died in a record-shattering heat wave in the Pacific Northwest this week, officials said on Wednesday, Aug. 16. (AP Photo/ Lindsey Wasson, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/ Lindsey Wasson, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two people may have died in a record-shattering heat wave in the Pacific Northwest this week, officials said.

The Multnomah County Medical Examiner in Portland, Oregon, said Wednesday it’s investigating the deaths of two people that may have been caused by extreme heat.

One death was reported Monday in southeast Portland, according to a statement from the medical examiner. At Portland International Airport, the daily high temperature Monday of 108 degrees Fahrenheit (42.2 Celsius) broke the previous daily record of 102 degrees (38.8 Celsius), the National Weather Service said.

The second death occurred Tuesday when the temperature outside was about 102 degrees (38.8 Celsius), officials said Wednesday. That death was reported by a Portland hospital. Further tests will determine if the deaths are officially related to the heat, officials said.

No further information has been released about the identities of the people who died. Multnomah County recorded at least five heat-related deaths last year.

Daily high temperatures on Monday broke records with readings from 103 degrees (39.4 Celsius) to 110 (43.3 Celsius) in additional cities in Oregon — including Eugene, Salem, Troutdale, Hillsboro — and in Vancouver, Washington, according to the weather agency.

On Wednesday, daily high records were broken again in the same cities with temperatures from 102 to 105 degrees (38.8 to 40.5 Celsius).

This week marked the first time in 130 years of recorded weather that Seattle had three days in a row with lows of 67 degrees (19.4 Celsius) or warmer, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

In July, the continental United States set a record for overnight warmth, providing little relief from daytime heat for people, animals, plants and the electric grid, meteorologists said.

Scientists have long warned that climate change, driven by the burning of fossil fuels, by deforestation and by certain agricultural practices, will lead to more and prolonged bouts of extreme weather including hotter temperatures.

Cooler weather was expected Thursday and Friday, the weather service said. However, there’s concern about the possible quick spread of wildfires because of dry conditions and the expected cold front that will bring winds into the region, Joe Smillie, Washington state Department of Natural Resources spokesperson, told The Seattle Times on Thursday.

Additionally, unhealthy air from wildfires was affecting areas of Oregon and more than half of the state of Washington on Thursday, according to state officials.

