I-17 in north Phoenix, Loop 303 in north Valley closed this weekend

PHOENIX — A pair of metro Phoenix freeways, Interstate 17 and Loop 303, will have closures this weekend, according to state transportation officials.

Where are the closures?

In north Phoenix, southbound I-17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

The Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17, and southbound I-17 on-ramps at Union Hills Drive and Bell Road will be closed.

In the north Valley, eastbound Loop 303 will be closed from Lake Pleasant Parkway to I-17 from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday for a new interchange project.

Westbound Loop 303 will be closed from I-17 to Lake Pleasant Parkway from 7 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday for the interchange project.

What other restrictions are there?

Northbound 32nd Street and southbound 40th Street will be closed between Interstate 10 and Broadway Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.