Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

I-17 in north Phoenix, Loop 303 in north Valley closed this weekend

Aug 18, 2023, 4:15 AM

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)...

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A pair of metro Phoenix freeways, Interstate 17 and Loop 303, will have closures this weekend, according to state transportation officials.

Where are the closures?

In north Phoenix, southbound I-17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

The Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17, and southbound I-17 on-ramps at Union Hills Drive and Bell Road will be closed.

In the north Valley, eastbound Loop 303 will be closed from Lake Pleasant Parkway to I-17 from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday for a new interchange project.

Westbound Loop 303 will be closed from I-17 to Lake Pleasant Parkway from 7 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday for the interchange project.

What other restrictions are there?

Northbound 32nd Street and southbound 40th Street will be closed between Interstate 10 and Broadway Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

left is glow in the dark hot wheels and right in Marco Antonio Solis...

KTAR.com

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Aug. 18-20

There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending a sporting event, concert or farmers market.

4 hours ago

Rain cloud...

KTAR.com

The streak ends! Sky Harbor gets rain for 1st time in 147 days

Days of no rain are over at Sky Harbor International Airport.

1 day ago

Katie Hobbs...

KTAR.com

Gov. Katie Hobbs names appointees to Arizona-Mexico Commission

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announced on Thursday her appointees to the Arizona-Mexico Commission Board of Directors. 

1 day ago

Federal Correctional Institution Phoenix...

KTAR.com

IRS agent dead after being shot during training exercise at federal gun range in Phoenix

An IRS agent is dead after being shot during a training exercise at the federal gun range Thursday in Phoenix.

1 day ago

Guns and Fentanyl...

KTAR.com

2 from Wisconsin arrested on drugs, weapons charges in Payson

Two suspects from Wisconsin were arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges after a traffic stop last week on State Route 87 in Payson, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety

1 day ago

Taylor Swift performing in Glendale, Arizona...

Danny Shapiro

Arizona State University offering Taylor Swift-themed psychology course

The cruel summer break has come to an end, but some Arizona State University students starting class this week are shaking it off by taking a first-time psychology course centered around Taylor Swift.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

I-17 in north Phoenix, Loop 303 in north Valley closed this weekend