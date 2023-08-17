Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Victims of deadly 2016 Tennessee fire will have another chance to pursue lawsuits

Aug 17, 2023, 2:30 PM

FILE - A structure and vehicle are damaged from the wildfires around Gatlinburg, Tenn., Nov. 29, 20...

FILE - A structure and vehicle are damaged from the wildfires around Gatlinburg, Tenn., Nov. 29, 2016. Victims of a deadly 2016 wildfire that began in Great Smoky Mountains National Park before it burned through a Tennessee tourist town will have another chance to seek compensation from the federal government. (Michael Patrick/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Michael Patrick/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Victims of a deadly 2016 wildfire that began in Great Smoky Mountains National Park before it burned through a Tennessee tourist town will have another chance to seek compensation from the federal government.

Several lawsuits claim park employees failed to warn the city of Gatlinburg and its residents of the danger until it was too late. A federal judge last year dismissed the lawsuits, ruling that the plaintiffs were not specific enough in pre-lawsuit claims about what they were alleging.

On Thursday, a three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated that ruling, sending the case back to the lower court.

The fire killed 14 people and caused an estimated $2 billion in losses, including about 2,500 buildings that were damaged or destroyed. The fire began on less than half an acre in a remote section of the park during the Thanksgiving holidays, when the park was minimally staffed.

United States News

Workers at a Medicaid call center in Jefferson City, Mo., field questions and review information re...

Associated Press

Feds raise concerns about long call center wait times as millions dropped from Medicaid

As millions of Medicaid recipients face the potential loss of health coverage for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, state call centers are getting inundated with questions from people needing help.

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Connecticut kitten mystery solved, police say: Cat found in stolen, crashed car belongs to a suspect

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — Police who found a kitten in a stolen car say they have located the animal’s owner: A juvenile suspect who fled and was arrested after the car crashed. The Meriden Police Department said on its Facebook page Thursday that the gray-and-white male cat has been returned to the suspect’s mother. The […]

18 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump laughs while looking over the 18th hole during the final round of the...

Associated Press

Trump cancels press conference on election fraud claims, citing attorneys’ advice

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump now says he won’t be holding a press conference next week to unveil what he claims is new evidence of fraud in the 2020 election in Georgia, citing the advice of lawyers. No compelling evidence of the wide-scale fraud Trump alleges has emerged in the two-and-a-half years […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Former Alabama correctional officer convicted in 2018 inmate beating

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A jury on Thursday convicted a former Alabama prison sergeant of federal charges in connection with the 2018 beating of an inmate. Devlon Williams, 37, a former sergeant with the Alabama Department of Corrections, was convicted of deprivation of rights under color of law, falsification of records and obstruction of justice, […]

18 hours ago

This satellite image taken at 10:50am EDT on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, and provided by the National ...

Associated Press

Hurricane Hilary forms off Mexico’s Pacific coast and could bring rain to US Southwest

Hilary strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane off Mexico’s Pacific coast Thursday, and it could bring heavy rain to the U.S. southwest by the weekend.

18 hours ago

Associated Press

2 Nigerian brothers plead not guilty to sexual extortion charges after death of Michigan teenager

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — Two Nigerian brothers pleaded not guilty Thursday to sexually extorting teenage boys and young men in Michigan and across the country, a prosecutor said. Samuel Ogoshi, 22, and Samson Ogoshi, 20, of Lagos, Nigeria, entered the pleas during their arraignment in US. District Court in Marquette, Michigan, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Victims of deadly 2016 Tennessee fire will have another chance to pursue lawsuits