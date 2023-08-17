Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Canadian woman sentenced to nearly 22 years for 2020 ricin letter sent to Trump in White House

Aug 17, 2023, 10:37 AM

FILE - In this file photo provided by the Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office, showing Pascale ...

FILE - In this file photo provided by the Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office, showing Pascale Ferrier. Ferrier, a Canadian woman who mailed a threatening letter containing the poison ricin to then-President Donald Trump, was sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison in Washington on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office, via AP File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Hidalgo County (Texas)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — A Canadian woman was sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison in Washington Thursday in the mailing of a threatening letter containing the poison ricin to then-President Donald Trump at the White House.

Pascale Ferrier, 56, had pleaded guilty to violating biological weapons prohibitions in letters sent to Trump and to police officials in Texas, where she had been jailed in 2019 after refusing to leave a park area as it closed.

Her defense attorney Eugene Ohm said Ferrier has no criminal record prior that and is an “inordinately intelligent” French immigrant who had earned a master’s degree in engineering and raised two children as a single parent.

But in September 2020, prosecutors said Ferrier made the ricin, a potentially deadly poison derived from processing castor beans, then mailed it to Trump with a letter that referred to him as “The Ugly Tyrant Clown” and read in part: “If it doesn’t work, I’ll find better recipe for another poison, or I might use my gun when I’ll be able to come. Enjoy! FREE REBEL SPIRIT.”

The letter from Pascale Ferrier, which also told Trump “give up and remove your application for this election,” was intercepted at a mail sorting facility in September 2020, before it could reach the White House.

She was arrested trying to enter a border crossing in Buffalo, New York, carrying a gun, a knife and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, authorities said. Investigators also found eight similar letters to Texas officials.

In a winding speech, Ferrier told the judge that she considers herself a “peaceful and genuinely kind person,” but gets angry about problems like unfairness, abuses of power and “stupid rules.” She spoke about feeling like she had done little to support her values while raising her children, and considered herself to be an “activist” rather than a “terrorist.”

“I want to find peaceful means to achieve my goals,” she said.

U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich handed down the 262-month sentence outlined in a plea agreement with prosecutors, which also requires Ferrier to leave the country once she is released and be under supervised release for life if she ever returns to the U.S.

The judge noted a “real disconnect” between the Canadian grandmother who has worked toward another degree while behind bars and the crimes Ferrier pleaded guilty to. “That isn’t really activism, that’s productive,” she said.

Prosecutor Michael Freedman said the sentence was an “appropriately harsh punishment” that sends a clear message.

“There is absolutely no place for politically motivated violence in the United States of America,” he said.

United States News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, left, and his associate Daniel Kholodny are seen at a TV ...

Associated Press

US sanctions Russian operatives accused in the poisoning of Putin critic Alexei Navalny

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Thursday imposed sanctions and visa restrictions on four Russian intelligence operatives accused of direct involvement in the 2020 poisoning of Alexei Navalny, a Russian politician and corruption investigator who is one of President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned Alexei Alexandrov, Konstantin Kudryavtsev, Ivan […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Cars drive past Minneapolis City Hall, June 28, 2023, in Minnesota. Minneapolis City Council...

Associated Press

Minneapolis advances measure for minimum wage to Uber and Lyft drivers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis City Council members narrowly passed a measure on Thursday that would establish a minimum wage for drivers of Uber, Lyft and other ride-share companies in the city. The mayor can still veto the measure. Many of the drivers are African immigrants who have been pushing for higher wages at the state […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

A large ice chunk fell from the sky and damaged a house in Massachusetts

SHIRLEY, Mass. (AP) — A large ice chunk fell from the sky and hit a house in Massachusetts, damaging the roof of the home, the homeowner said. Jeff Ilg said he and his wife, Amelia Rainville, suspect the ice fell off an airplane traveling to Boston Logan International Airport. Neither the couple nor their two […]

11 hours ago

A woman cradles her cat after finding him in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, ...

SuElen Rivera

Arizona Humane Society deploys team to Maui to search for animals impacted by wildfires

The Arizona Humane Society sent an emergency response team to Maui Wednesday morning to aid in search and rescue efforts of animals impacted by the recent devastating wildfires.

11 hours ago

Associated Press

NYC bans use of TikTok on city-owned phones, joining federal government, majority of states

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City has directed its employees to delete TikTok from their city-issued phones, joining the federal government and more than half of U.S. states in banning the use of the Chinese-owned social media app on government-owned devices. “While social media is great at connecting New Yorkers with one another and […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Oklahoma City man kills his 3 children and estranged wife before taking his own life, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A 28-year-old man fatally shot his three young children and his estranged wife before taking his own life, Oklahoma City police said Thursday. Investigators have not determined a motive, Sgt. Gary Knight said. “They’re still trying to figure out what led up to this,” Knight said. “Sometimes we just never know. […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Canadian woman sentenced to nearly 22 years for 2020 ricin letter sent to Trump in White House