Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona’s News Roundup Special: The heart of Give-A-Thon for Phoenix Children’s

Aug 17, 2023, 11:00 AM

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Children's Foundation)...

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Children's Foundation)

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Children's Foundation)

Taylor Kinnerup's Profile Picture

BY TAYLOR KINNERUP AND KATE OURADA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – This week, KTAR and Arizona Sports are hosting their 15th annual Phoenix Children’s Give-A-Thon, presented by Valley Hyundai Dealers and Ak-Chin Community.

This fundraiser is at the heart of what these two stations aim to represent and something KTAR and Arizona Sports hosts look forward to each year.

KTAR’s Larry Gaydos and Arizona Sports’ Dave Burns have participated in all 15 Give-A-Thons and have a unique perspective on what makes this fundraiser so special.

They join Arizona’s News Roundup to explain how Give-A-Thon has changed over the years, their favorite memories and all the reasons you should give.

Those interested in making a donation can do so calling the Yrefy Phone Bank at 602-933-4567, text “GIVE” to 411923 or 620620, or visit here to donate and receive more details.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A woman cradles her cat after finding him in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, ...

SuElen Rivera

Arizona Humane Society deploys team to Maui to search for animals impacted by wildfires

The Arizona Humane Society sent an emergency response team to Maui Wednesday morning to aid in search and rescue efforts of animals impacted by the recent devastating wildfires.

11 hours ago

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes speaks during a roundtable on data privacy guidance for people ...

Kevin Stone

Arizona AG issues privacy guidance for consumers seeking reproductive health care

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes issued a consumer alert with guidance on how to avoid leaving a digital footprint while seeking reproductive health care.

11 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Sharper Point: Why are children drownings and near-drownings reported?

Media training dictates that suicides of individuals are not reported, so why are children drowning and near-drownings reported? Jim Sharpe explains and breaks down the numbers of children involved drownings reported in Arizona in Thursday’s Sharper Point commentary. Video: Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

11 hours ago

star valentine with teal shirt and ponytail...

KTAR.com

Police find 7-year-old girl who was reported missing in Buckeye

The search for a 7-year-old girl has ended after she was found Thursday morning in Buckeye, authorities said. 

11 hours ago

Welcome Center...

Taylor Tasler

New Welcome Center gives extra support for Arizona youth entering foster care system

The Arizona Department of Child Safety has opened a new Welcome Center to facilitate kids' entry into the state's foster care system.

11 hours ago

Produce...

Brandon Gray

New nighttime farmer’s market making its debut this fall in the West Valley

Starting this fall, a new farmer's market called Heritage Night Market is coming to Sportsman's Park in Glendale.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Arizona’s News Roundup Special: The heart of Give-A-Thon for Phoenix Children’s