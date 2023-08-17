PHOENIX – This week, KTAR and Arizona Sports are hosting their 15th annual Phoenix Children’s Give-A-Thon, presented by Valley Hyundai Dealers and Ak-Chin Community.

This fundraiser is at the heart of what these two stations aim to represent and something KTAR and Arizona Sports hosts look forward to each year.

KTAR’s Larry Gaydos and Arizona Sports’ Dave Burns have participated in all 15 Give-A-Thons and have a unique perspective on what makes this fundraiser so special.

They join Arizona’s News Roundup to explain how Give-A-Thon has changed over the years, their favorite memories and all the reasons you should give.

Those interested in making a donation can do so calling the Yrefy Phone Bank at 602-933-4567, text “GIVE” to 411923 or 620620, or visit here to donate and receive more details.

