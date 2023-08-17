Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

New Jersey shutters 27 Boston Market restaurants over unpaid wages, related worker issues

Aug 17, 2023, 6:59 AM

FILE - A Boston Market is pictured in Denver, Colo., on June 20, 2012. State labor officials have t...

FILE - A Boston Market is pictured in Denver, Colo., on June 20, 2012. State labor officials have temporarily shut down more than two dozen Boston Market restaurants in New Jersey. That comes after an investigation into worker complaints found multiple violations of workers’ rights, including more than $600,000 in back wages owed to 314 workers. The department issued a stop-work order Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 against 27 restaurants across New Jersey. The state also imposed nearly $2.6 million in penalties against the firm. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski, file)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Ed Andrieski, file)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — State labor officials have temporarily shut down more than two dozen Boston Market restaurants in New Jersey after finding multiple violations of workers’ rights, including more than $600,000 in back wages owed to 314 employees.

A stop-work order was issued Tuesday by the Department of Labor against 27 restaurants across New Jersey. The state also imposed nearly $2.6 million in penalties against the firm.

The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment to Boston Market’s corporate office in Golden, Colorado, on Thursday. There are 31 Boston Market restaurants in New Jersey and 310 nationwide, according to its website.

The company has requested a hearing challenging the state’s findings, labor officials said, but a hearing date has not yet been scheduled.

State officials say the investigation began in November, when a worker at a restaurant in Mercer County filed a complaint with the labor department. Since then, nearly three dozen additional complaints have been received naming several Boston Market locations in New Jersey.

The labor department’s initial findings included citations for unpaid or late payment of wages, hindering the investigation, failure to pay minimum wage, records violations and failure to pay earned sick leave.

United States News

FILE - The General Electric logo is displayed at the top of their Global Operations Center, Tuesday...

Associated Press

Over 1.5 million dehumidifiers are under recall after fire reports. Here’s what you need to know

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers are under recall following reports of nearly two dozen fires, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The recall impacts 42 models of dehumidifiers sold under five brand names: Kenmore, GE, SoleusAir, Norpole and Seabreeze. These products, all manufactured by the Zhuhai, China-based Gree Electric […]

7 hours ago

FILE - The Pentagon is seen in this aerial view in Washington, Jan. 26, 2020. The U.S. military aca...

Associated Press

Pentagon review calls for reforms to reverse spike in sexual misconduct at military academies

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military academies must improve their leadership, stop toxic practices such as hazing and shift behavior training into the classrooms, according to a Pentagon study aimed at addressing an alarming spike in sexual assaults and misconduct. U.S. officials said the academies must train student leaders better to help their classmates, and […]

7 hours ago

American Idol...

Brandon Gray

Idol Across America: American Idol holding Zoom auditions for Arizona

Arizona American Idol hopefuls can audition for the ABC singing competition with ease as its virtual Zoom auditions are returning for a fourth year in a row. 

7 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., eats pork after working the grill at the ...

Associated Press

Tim Scott will share the spotlight at massive South Carolina campaign event headlined by DeSantis

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Just a few days after the first GOP presidential debate of the 2024 cycle, two of the contenders will be hitting the same stage in front of the largest annual gathering of Republicans in early-voting South Carolina. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had already been set as the headliner at the Faith […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022....

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street begins to bounce back after a slow start to the week

Wall Street pointed modestly higher before the opening bell Thursday after two straight days of losses with the U.S. economy appearing to chug along despite the odds that the Federal Reserve is not done raising interest rates. Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.2% before the bell Thursday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched […]

1 day ago

A sign welcomes motorists to Paradise, Calif., on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Officials in Paradise, Ca...

Associated Press

California town of Paradise deploys warning sirens as 5-year anniversary of deadly fire approaches

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — California residents driven from their homes by one of the deadliest wildfires in recent history had one request before they would rebuild in the small mountain town of Paradise: warning sirens to bolster town emergency systems that failed some people before the fast-moving inferno that killed 85. Town officials started testing […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

New Jersey shutters 27 Boston Market restaurants over unpaid wages, related worker issues