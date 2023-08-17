Police find 7-year-old girl who was reported missing in Buckeye

PHOENIX — The search for a 7-year-old girl has ended after she was found Thursday morning in Buckeye, authorities said.

Officers found Star Valentine within the neighborhood and were working to reunite her with her family, the Buckeye Police Department said.

Valentine left the area near Tartesso Parkway and 303rd Avenue just after midnight.

She is autistic and nonverbal.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.