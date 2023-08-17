Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Police find 7-year-old girl who was reported missing in Buckeye

Aug 17, 2023

Police were searching for 7-year-old Star Valentine, who walked away from her home in Buckeye early Thursday. (Buckeye Police Department Photo)

PHOENIX — The search for a 7-year-old girl has ended after she was found Thursday morning in Buckeye, authorities said.

Officers found Star Valentine within the neighborhood and were working to reunite her with her family, the Buckeye Police Department said.

Valentine left the area near Tartesso Parkway and 303rd Avenue just after midnight.

She is autistic and nonverbal.

