ARIZONA NEWS

New nighttime farmer’s market making its debut this fall in the West Valley

Aug 17, 2023, 4:25 AM

A selection of produce. (Engin Akyurt/Pexels)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


PHOENIX – Starting this fall, a new farmer’s market is coming to the West Valley.

The Heritage Night Market at Sportsman’s Park will debut Thursday, Sept. 7 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Glendale. It will be held on the first and third Thursday of every month.

The event will feature creations from local artists, jewelry, fresh produce and treats, according to a press release.

On a weekly basis, Heritage Night Market will feature new VIP updates with activities like moonlight yoga and food tours.

The first event will kick off with free yoga with Ritual Vitality.

The market is looking for those who specialize in artisanal foods, beverages, rafts and other unique creations to join the vendor lineup.

Admission is free.

 

