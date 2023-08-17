PHOENIX — A two-year-old boy is in extremely critical incident after he fell into a pool on Wednesday at a north Phoenix home.

Officers were called around 5:37 p.m. to the area of 64th Street and Thunderbird Road after family members found the child in the pool not breathing, police said.

CPR was started on the child before fire crews arrived at the scene.

When paramedics arrived, they provided the boy with advanced life support.

The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A crisis team was also dispatched to assist the family, authorities said.

No further details were released.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.