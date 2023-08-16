Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Police change account of fatal shooting by Philadelphia officer, saying driver was shot inside car

Aug 16, 2023, 12:16 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police have changed their account of a fatal shooting by a Philadelphia officer earlier this week, acknowledging that the person was shot inside the car rather than outside and no longer saying that he fled a traffic stop and later “lunged at” police with a knife.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said video on the body cameras of both officers involved “made it very clear that what we initially reported was not actually what happened.”

“I understand and want to acknowledge the hurt and confusion that family and community members can experience when details of investigations change, and especially when they change in a very public way,” Outlaw said Wednesday.

Police haven’t identified the officers involved and a spokesperson said body camera footage “is considered evidence in an ongoing investigation by the district attorney,” whose office will decide on the procedure for its release.

Outlaw said two investigations are underway, one involving the district attorney’s office to determine whether officers followed the law and another internal affairs probe to determine whether they followed department policies and procedures.

The shooting happened after officers spotted a car being driven erratically shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday in north Philadelphia and the driver then headed south for several blocks before turning the wrong way down a one-way street, police said.

Police originally said Monday that officers tried to pull the driver over but he fled. Cpl. Jasmine Reilly also said at that time that he came out of the car with a knife and “lunged” at officers, ignoring commands to drop the weapon.

But in a statement Tuesday night, police did not say officers tried to stop the vehicle, only that they followed the driver until he stopped. Then, they said, an officer approaching the passenger’s side of the vehicle warned the other officer, who was approaching the driver’s side, that the driver had a weapon. “As the male turned” toward that officer, the officer fired multiple times into the vehicle, the statement said.

The driver was shot several times and was pronounced dead at a hospital minutes later, police said.

Police said the information they had when they gave their first press briefing was that the driver was outside of the car but then after reviewing the bodycam footage, they realized he was sitting inside the vehicle.

Christine Coulter, chief of detectives, said the report that the person was shot outside the vehicle was something called in to police radio, and officials are trying figure out who said it. The officer who shot the driver hasn’t yet been interviewed because department policy affords officers 72 hours after a shooting before that happens, she said.

Police in their revised account Tuesday said two knives “were observed inside the vehicle” but declined to say whether the driver was holding a weapon or was ordered to drop one. A detective said one appeared to be a “kitchen-style knife” and the other a “serrated folding knife.”

Outlaw acknowledged that the shifting accounts would make it “a challenge” to reestablish trust with the community, and “will raise additional questions.” However, she also said that officials had to protect the integrity of the investigation, which also involves the district attorney.

“Sometimes I feel like we take 20 steps forward and it just takes one incident, we take 50 steps backward,” Outlaw said. “I’m hoping that they see that this is a genuine effort to do everything that we can to share what we know when we have it as we receive it.”

United States News

Associated Press

Hawaii governor vows to block land grabs as fire-ravaged Maui rebuilds

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green vowed “to keep the land in local people’s hands” after a deadly wildfire that incinerated a historic Maui community, as the island’s schools began reopening and traffic resumed on a major road. Green said at a Wednesday news conference that he had instructed the state attorney general […]

22 hours ago

Associated Press

Britney Spears’ husband files for divorce, source tells AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears ‘ husband Sam Asghari has filed for divorce from the superstar 14 months after a they were married, a person familiar with the filing said late Wednesday. The person, who is close to Asghari but not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed the filing happened Wednesday, hours after several outlets […]

22 hours ago

FILE - President George W. Bush, left, and British Prime Minister Gordon Brown walk to a joint pres...

Associated Press

Biden will use Camp David backdrop hoping to broker a breakthrough in Japan-South Korea relations

WASHINGTON (AP) — Camp David, the rustic presidential retreat in the mountains of Maryland, has been a backdrop for signal moments in U.S. foreign policy, perhaps none more notable than the peace accord President Jimmy Carter brokered between Egypt and Israel in 1978. On Friday, President Joe Biden will reach for his own place in […]

22 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks on the anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act during an event in the...

Associated Press

Biden’s approval rating on the economy stagnates despite slowing inflation, AP-NORC poll shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has devoted the past several weeks to promoting the positive impacts of his policies — but his efforts have yet to meaningfully register with the public. Only 36% of U.S. adults approve of Biden’s handling of the economy, slightly lower than the 42% who approve of his overall performance, […]

22 hours ago

Associated Press

US Army soldier accused of killing his wife in Alaska faces court hearing

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A U.S. Army soldier accused of killing his wife in Alaska after a night out celebrating his 21st birthday is set to be back in court Thursday, according to court records. Zarrius Ray Hildabrand faces murder and evidence tampering charges in the death of his wife, Saria Hildabrand, of Utah, whose […]

22 hours ago

FILE - A line of 2022 Santa Fe SUV's sit outside a Hyundai dealership on Sept. 12, 2021, in Littlet...

Associated Press

Judge declines to approve Hyundai/Kia class action settlement, noting weak proposed remedies

A federal judge on Wednesday declined to approve a proposed settlement in a class-action lawsuit prompted by a surge in Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts, saying it fails to provide “fair and adequate” relief to vehicle owners. The proposed settlement, announced in May, could be valued at $200 million and covers about 9 million 2011-2022 […]

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Police change account of fatal shooting by Philadelphia officer, saying driver was shot inside car