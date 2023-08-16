Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Gov. Katie Hobbs signs request to prosecute ‘Doomsday Mom’ Lori Vallow Daybell in Arizona

Aug 16, 2023, 4:44 PM

(Tony Blakeslee/EastIdahoNews.com via AP, Pool)...

(Tony Blakeslee/EastIdahoNews.com via AP, Pool)

(Tony Blakeslee/EastIdahoNews.com via AP, Pool)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs has signed a request to prosecute Lori Vallow Daybell in Arizona, her communications team confirmed Wednesday.

Vallow Daybell, 50, was sentenced last month to life in prison in Idaho for her role in the deaths of her two youngest children and a perceived romantic rival.

What is Lori Vallow Daybell accused of in Maricopa County?

With the Idaho case complete, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office moved ahead with plans to prosecute Vallow Daybell on two counts of conspiracy to commit murder.

A Maricopa County grand jury indicted Vallow Daybell in 2021 on a charge of conspiring to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow. Police said Vallow Daybell’s brother Alex Cox shot and killed Vallow on July 11, 2019, in Chandler.

RELATED STORIES

A second Valley indictment unsealed in May of this year charged Vallow Daybell with conspiring to murder Brandon Boudreaux, her niece’s ex-husband. Police say Cox shot at Boudreaux in Gilbert on Oct. 2, 2019, but missed.

Cox was never charged and died later that year of what authorities determined were natural causes.

Echoes of Jodi Arias case

When extradited, Vallow Daybell won’t be the first high-profile female inmate held at a Valley jail.

In 2013, Jodi Arias was found guilty of murdering her ex-boyfriend in Mesa five years earlier. She was sentenced to life in prison in 2015, ending a case that drew years of national and global media attention.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone told KTAR News 92.3 FM earlier this month said the Arias case brought “energy into the space that normally doesn’t exist” but didn’t change how jail staffers performed their work.

Vallow Daybell will likely be held in an MCSO-run jail following her extradition.

Penzone expects his staff to maintain constant professionalism, though he acknowledged an inmate like the so-called “Doomsday Mom” would be a different beast.

“Obviously, due to the fact that this is extremely high profile, it’s going to garner a lot of attention. … It will create a little bit of a — I don’t want to say unrest, but there will be an energy to it that’s not always positive. So, we’ll be overly conscientious about the circumstances,” he said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

pool water...

KTAR.com

2-year-old in critical condition after drowning incident at Phoenix home

A two-year-old boy is in extremely critical incident after he fell into a pool on Wednesday at a north Phoenix home. 

20 hours ago

Chad Holvig...

KTAR.com

MCSO: 1 of bodies found on Goodyear property identified as Chad Holvig

The Maricopa County Sherriff's Office released more information on the case of a West Valley father and adult son who went missing in July. 

20 hours ago

(Photo by Patrick T. Fallon/Getty Images)...

Danny Shapiro

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs explains timing of heat state of emergency

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs provided some clarity about why she declared a heat state of emergency two weeks after the hottest month in Phoenix history.

20 hours ago

The Violent Femmes are scheduled to perform as part of the Arizona State Fair's Coliseum Concert Se...

Kevin Stone

Add it up: Violent Femmes join Arizona State Fair concert lineup

The Arizona State Fair added another popular performer to its new-look Coliseum Concert Series: folk-punk outfit the Violent Femmes.

20 hours ago

photo of inside the hospital regarding a message about children...

KTAR.com

Here’s a look at how Phoenix Children’s continues to provide lifesaving work

Some of the Valley's smallest residents are in need of a miracle. Phoenix Children's needs your help to continue its lifesaving work.

20 hours ago

A man overlooks downtown Phoenix at sunset atop South Mountain. The Valley is under an excessive he...

Kevin Stone

Valley could see widespread storms this weekend after bout of extreme heat

The thunderstorms that hit parts of metro Phoenix on Tuesday night might have been the start of an eventful stretch of local weather.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Gov. Katie Hobbs signs request to prosecute ‘Doomsday Mom’ Lori Vallow Daybell in Arizona