Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Man sentenced to 11 years for sexual assault of girl during remote-learning class

Aug 16, 2023, 3:43 PM | Updated: 4:52 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — A judge Wednesday sentenced a Chicago man to 11 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old female relative in an act witnessed in an online forum used for remote teaching.

Catrell Walls, 21, pleaded guilty to a felony sexual assault charge for the Oct. 15, 2020, attack. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped two other felony counts and an unrelated weapons case, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The assault took place at a home from which the girl was participating in class remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, prosecutors said. During a break, the teacher asked students to mute themselves and turn off their cameras. The girl muted herself, but she did not turn off the camera, and the teacher witnessed the assault, prosecutors said.

The teacher contacted the school’s principal, who called the girl’s family, Chicago police and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, prosecutors said.

When the girl’s father, the principal and the school’s chief executive officer went to the South Side home to ask her what happened, she told the principal about the assault and said it had happened before, prosecutors said. Walls was then arrested. The girl was treated at a hospital.

Walls has been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, which impairs his ability to control his impulses, an attorney for him said at the time of his arrest.

Authorities did not say how Walls and the girl were related.

United States News

Attorney Amaris Montes, representing eight women who were incarcerated at the Federal Correctional ...

Associated Press

Inmates at California women’s prison sue federal government over sexual abuse

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Eight inmates at a San Francisco Bay Area lockup — dubbed the “rape club” by prisoners and workers alike — filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the federal Bureau of Prisons, saying sexual abuse and exploitation has not stopped despite the prosecution of the former warden and several former officers. The lawsuit […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Police who fatally shot a pregnant woman are sued by her family in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Destinee Thompson was supposed to be on her way to lunch with her stepmother in August 2021 when Colorado police, mistaking her for a robbery suspect, fatally shot the pregnant mother as she fled in her minivan. Frustrated by the district attorney’s decision last year not to charge the officers, Thompson’s family […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Woman charged with murder in case of Kansas officer killed in shootout with car chase suspect

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A Tennessee woman was charged with first-degree murder on Wednesday in connection with the killing of a police officer in suburban Kansas City after a car chase ended in a shootout that also killed the fleeing vehicle’s driver. Andrea Rene Cothran, 32, Goodlettsville, was already charged with crimes stemming from the […]

17 hours ago

FILE - A Guatemalan woman, showing signs of severe malnutrition, lies on a cot at a makeshift clini...

Associated Press

Patrick Hamilton, ex-AP and Reuters photographer who covered Central American wars, dies at 74

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — Patrick Hamilton, a combat veteran of the Vietnam War who covered civil wars in Central America as a photojournalist for The Associated Press and later worked at Reuters covering the first Gulf War in Iraq, has died after a long struggle with cancer. He died at age 74 Sunday at […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Tennessee hostage situation ends with brothers killed, 4 officers and victim wounded

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A hostage situation at a Tennessee apartment complex erupted into gunfire early Wednesday when police entered the residence after an hourslong standoff, leaving two brothers barricaded inside dead and wounding four officers and the hostage, authorities said. The episode began Tuesday afternoon when the Clarksville Police Department executed arrest warrants at […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Arkansas school district says it will continue offering AP African American Studies course

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Little Rock School District said Wednesday it will continue offering an Advanced Placement course on African American studies despite Arkansas education officials saying the class won’t count toward a student’s graduation credit. The 21,200-student district announced the decision days after the Arkansas Department of Education said the course would […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Man sentenced to 11 years for sexual assault of girl during remote-learning class