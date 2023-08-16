Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Tennessee hostage situation ends with brothers killed, 4 officers and victim wounded

Aug 16, 2023, 3:41 PM | Updated: 3:48 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A hostage situation at a Tennessee apartment complex erupted into gunfire early Wednesday when police entered the residence after an hourslong standoff, leaving two brothers barricaded inside dead and wounding four officers and the hostage, authorities said.

The episode began Tuesday afternoon when the Clarksville Police Department executed arrest warrants at the apartment complex on aggravated burglary charges for the two brothers, according to preliminary information provided by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. It did not say specifically whose gunfire hit those who were injured or killed.

The brothers, 31-year-old Brandon Green and 33-year-old Leonard Green, then barricaded themselves into an apartment with the hostage, spurring several hours of negotiations with Clarksville police, the TBI statement said.

At least one of the brothers fired several shots at officers during the episode, the Clarksville Police Department said via Facebook.

The bureau said the situation escalated when officers entered the apartment and gunfire broke out shortly after 12:30 a.m., which is when the Green brothers were killed. The four officers’ wounds were not considered life-threatening.

The TBI statement didn’t identify the hostage or provide details on the severity of their wounds.

The bureau is investigating the shooting, which is standard in cases where police use deadly force. The findings will be shared with a prosecutor to decide whether the use of force was consistent with state law.

United States News

Associated Press

New Mexico congressman in swing district seeks health care trust for oil field workers

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A bill aimed at compensating oil field workers and immediate relatives for uninsured medical costs related to air pollution and heat-related illness has been introduced by a first-term congressman from New Mexico. Democratic U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez said Wednesday his bill would require that oil and natural gas companies nationwide […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Armenia and Azerbaijan clash over plight of 120,000 people in Nagorno-Karabakh facing food crisis

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Armenia and Azerbaijan clashed at an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council Wednesday over the plight of the 120,000 people in the Nagorno-Karabakh region that Armenia says are blockaded by Azerbaijan and facing a humanitarian crisis. Armenia asked for the meeting saying Azerbaijan’s blockade of the Lachin Corridor, the only […]

19 hours ago

File - The flag of the Federal Reserve hangs between American flags at a news conference following ...

Associated Press

Federal Reserve minutes: Too-high inflation, still a threat, could require more rate hikes

Most Federal Reserve officials last month still regarded high inflation as an ongoing threat that could require further interest rate increases, according to the minutes of their July 25-26 meeting released Wednesday.

19 hours ago

FILE - Fans line up outside Angel Stadium of Anaheim for an opening day baseball game between the L...

Associated Press

Ex-Anaheim mayor to plead guilty in federal corruption case over Angel Stadium sale

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The former mayor of the Southern California city of Anaheim agreed Wednesday to plead guilty to obstructing an FBI corruption investigation into the $150 million sale of Angel Stadium to the owner of the Major League Baseball team, federal prosecutors announced. Harish “Harry” Singh Sidhu acknowledged in a plea agreement […]

19 hours ago

This undated photo provided by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, shows U.S. District Ju...

Associated Press

Texas woman accused of threatening to kill judge overseeing Trump election case and a congresswoman

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas woman was arrested and has been charged with threatening to kill the federal judge overseeing the criminal case against former President Donald Trump in Washington and a member of Congress. Abigail Jo Shry of Alvin, Texas, called the federal courthouse in Washington and left the threatening message — using a […]

19 hours ago

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center during a ...

Associated Press

Georgia prosecutor seeks March trial date for trial of Trump and 18 others in election case

The Georgia prosecutor who obtained an indictment this week against former President Donald Trump and 18 others wants to take the case to trial in March.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Tennessee hostage situation ends with brothers killed, 4 officers and victim wounded