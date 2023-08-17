Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Guns, drugs seized in Tempe as part of an ongoing trafficking investigation

Aug 17, 2023, 4:15 AM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


Cannabis vapes and pre-rolls, marijuana flower and psilocybin mushrooms seized in Tempe, Arizona, by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, on Aug. 2, 2023. Guns, cannabis and marijuana flower seized in Tempe, Arizona, on Aug. 2, 2023, by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. Vapes, marijuana flower, and firearms seized in Tempe, Arizona, on Aug. 2, 2023, by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. A Glock 19X pistol with an illegal full auto switch seized in Tempe, Arizona, on Aug. 2, 2023, by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

PHOENIX – A big stash of guns and drugs were seized recently as part of an ongoing trafficking investigation in Tempe, authorities said.

The seizure was made while Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force detectives served a search warrant Aug. 2 with assistance from the Tempe Police Department.

An armed juvenile suspect was taken into custody in connection with the investigation, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Tuesday.

“I’m grateful for the excellent investigative work our detectives do every day to take drugs and criminals off our streets,” Sheriff Paul Penzone said in the release. “I’m also proud of the collaboration between law enforcement agencies across the valley as teamwork is key to public safety.”

RELATED STORIES

The following items were seized, according to MCSO:

  • Five firearms (two semi-automatic rifles and three glocks).
  • 1,319 THC vape carts ($39,570 value).
  • 125 amphetamine pills ($1,250 value).
  • 21 pounds of marijuana flower ($42,000 value).
  • 95 ounces of THC cannabis, including edibles ($38,000 value).
  • 9 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms ($28,800 value).
  • 650 grams of marijuana pre-rolls ($9,750 value).
  • 27 grams of amphetamine powder.
  • 1,080 counterfeit Xanax pills containing narcotics ($16,200 value).
  • $1,679 cash.
  • Two vehicles.
  • Miscellaneous paraphernalia and paperwork.
  • Cellphone.
  • Miscellaneous gun parts and ammunition.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

American Idol...

Brandon Gray

Idol Across America: American Idol holding Zoom auditions for Arizona

Arizona American Idol hopefuls can audition for the ABC singing competition with ease as its virtual Zoom auditions are returning for a fourth year in a row. 

4 hours ago

Brandon Collins...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled for teen last seen in Ahwatukee area of Phoenix

A Silver Alert has been issued for a teen with cognitive delay who was last seen Wednesday in the Ahwatukee area of Phoenix. 

1 day ago

(Buckeye Police Photo)...

Danny Shapiro

Arson suspect arrested in Buckeye following string of house fires

An arson suspect was arrested in Buckeye following a string of house fires in a neighborhood under construction, authorities announced Wednesday.

1 day ago

pool water...

KTAR.com

2-year-old in critical condition after drowning incident at Phoenix home

A two-year-old boy is in extremely critical incident after he fell into a pool on Wednesday at a north Phoenix home. 

1 day ago

(Tony Blakeslee/EastIdahoNews.com via AP, Pool)...

KTAR.com

Gov. Katie Hobbs signs request to prosecute ‘Doomsday Mom’ Lori Vallow Daybell in Arizona

Gov. Katie Hobbs has signed a request to prosecute Lori Vallow Daybell in Arizona, her communications team confirmed Wednesday.

1 day ago

Chad Holvig...

KTAR.com

MCSO: 1 of 2 bodies found on Goodyear property identified as Chad Holvig

The Maricopa County Sherriff's Office released more information on the case of a West Valley father and adult son who went missing in July. 

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Guns, drugs seized in Tempe as part of an ongoing trafficking investigation