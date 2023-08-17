PHOENIX – A big stash of guns and drugs were seized recently as part of an ongoing trafficking investigation in Tempe, authorities said.

The seizure was made while Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force detectives served a search warrant Aug. 2 with assistance from the Tempe Police Department.

An armed juvenile suspect was taken into custody in connection with the investigation, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Tuesday.

“I’m grateful for the excellent investigative work our detectives do every day to take drugs and criminals off our streets,” Sheriff Paul Penzone said in the release. “I’m also proud of the collaboration between law enforcement agencies across the valley as teamwork is key to public safety.”

The following items were seized, according to MCSO:

Five firearms (two semi-automatic rifles and three glocks).

1,319 THC vape carts ($39,570 value).

125 amphetamine pills ($1,250 value).

21 pounds of marijuana flower ($42,000 value).

95 ounces of THC cannabis, including edibles ($38,000 value).

9 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms ($28,800 value).

650 grams of marijuana pre-rolls ($9,750 value).

27 grams of amphetamine powder.

1,080 counterfeit Xanax pills containing narcotics ($16,200 value).

$1,679 cash.

Two vehicles.

Miscellaneous paraphernalia and paperwork.

Cellphone.

Miscellaneous gun parts and ammunition.

