Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Armed Utah man shot by FBI last week carried AR-15 in 2018 police encounter, records show

Aug 16, 2023, 11:08 AM

FILE - Law enforcement investigate the scene of a shooting involving the FBI, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 20...

FILE - Law enforcement investigate the scene of a shooting involving the FBI, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Provo, Utah. Craig Robertson, the 75-year-old man shot by officers trying to arrest him for social media threats he made against officials including President Joe Biden had a history of "exercising his 2nd Amendment rights, albeit a little recklessly,” according to Utah police records. (Laura Seitz/The Deseret News via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Laura Seitz/The Deseret News via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A 75-year-old man shot by officers trying to arrest him for social media threats he made against officials including President Joe Biden had a history of “exercising his 2nd Amendment rights, albeit a little recklessly,” according to Utah police records.

Craig Robertson was killed after pointing a revolver at FBI agents who came to his house in numbers last Wednesday. Nearly five years earlier, he brought a handgun into his Provo, Utah, backyard to demand Google Fiber employees working on a utility pole to connect a neighbor’s WiFi get off his property, according to a Provo Police incident report obtained by The Associated Press.

His history of carrying firearms when addressing people near his home reflects the difficulties law enforcement can face in assessing threats when those accused of making them are heavily armed.

The Google Fiber employees told police officers that nobody had answered when they tried to ring doorbell earlier to say they would be working on the pole. Later, Robertson came outside with a gun, accusing them of trespassing, they told the police.

“Robertson was yelling at them he was waving his gun around causing the muzzle to point in their direction,” an officer wrote in the August 2018 incident report.

When police subsequently arrived, Robertson answered the door with an AR-15 slung over his shoulder, leading to what an officer described as “a bit of a standoff.” Robertson denied to officers that he had pointed the handgun in anyone’s direction.

“While I was speaking with Robertson while he had his rifle, I observed that he was holding it in a ready position against his body with his finger on the trigger guard which led me to believe he had trained with firearms and was aware of where his muzzle was and how to control the weapon while moving,” the responding officer said.

Officers consulted the local prosecutor but no charges were filed.

The FBI attempted to arrest Robertson last week in the lead-up to Biden’s visit to Utah, where the president gave a speech at a Salt Lake City hospital about expanding veterans benefits. In charging documents, authorities accused Robertson of making threats against Biden, high-profile Democrats and FBI agents, referencing “assassination” and posting pictures of weapons including long-range sniper rifles.

Though family members and neighbors said Robertson’s politics were no secret, they described him as an elderly, homebound man with physical limitations that suggested he posed no danger to anyone he had threatened online.

Unlike prosecutors who painted his threats as credible, they said Robertson was a kind, churchgoing neighbor who modified military-grade firearms as a hobby and mainly used social media to express his views. The police records add additional context to those contrasting pictures.

Robertson’s death came as Republicans — who have traditionally touted themselves as the party of law and order — have escalated their attacks on law enforcement and especially the FBI. Experts told the AP that threats had become more common across in an increasingly polarized United States, making the political climate more perilous and policing difficult.

“Things that may have been screamed at the television before now appear widely in public,” said Michael German, a former FBI agent who is now a fellow with the Brennan Center for Justice.

__

AP writer Nicholas Riccardi in Denver contributed reporting.

United States News

FILE - This Feb. 21, 2023 file phoot shows a fence on the property of the former Ciba-Geigy chemica...

Associated Press

New Jersey OKs slightly better settlement over polluted land where childhood cancer cases rose

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey has accepted a revised settlement over chemical dumping that turned parts of a Jersey Shore community into one of America’s most notorious toxic waste cleanup sites, but opponents say the deal is only marginally better than before and plan to sue the state to block it. The deal […]

11 hours ago

File - The flag of the Federal Reserve hangs between American flags at a news conference following ...

Associated Press

Federal Reserve minutes: Too-high inflation, still a threat, could require more rate hikes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Most Federal Reserve officials last month still regarded high inflation as an ongoing threat that could require further interest rate increases, according to the minutes of their July 25-26 meeting released Wednesday. At the same time, the officials saw “a number of tentative signs that inflation pressures could be abating.” It was […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Former Brazilian miltary police officer convicted in 2015 deaths arrested in New Hampshire

BOSTON (AP) — A former military police officer who was convicted of multiple murders and sentenced to more than 200 years in prison for his part in a 2015 Brazilian massacre has been arrested in New Hampshire, immigration officials said. Antonio Jose De Abreu Vidal Filho, 29, became the subject of an active Interpol Red […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

US sanctions Lebanese environmental group accused of being an arm of Hezbollah

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States imposed sanctions Wednesday on a Lebanese environmental organization accused of being an arm of the militant group Hezbollah. The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control designated Green Without Borders and its leader, Zouher Nahli, for allegedly providing support and cover to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon along the “Blue […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Customers walk into an Aldi supermarket in Bensalem, Pa., March 14, 2022. Discount grocer Al...

Associated Press

Aldi to buy 400 Winn-Dixie, Harveys groceries in Southern US

Discount grocer Aldi said Wednesday it plans to buy 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys supermarkets in the southern U.S. Under a proposed merger agreement, Aldi will acquire all outstanding shares of Jacksonville, Florida-based Southeastern Grocers Inc., the parent company of Winn-Dixie and Harveys. If the deal is approved by regulators, it’s expected to close in the […]

11 hours ago

Some of the 191 asylum seekers from African countries housed temporarily at a basketball arena boar...

Associated Press

Temporary shelter for asylum seekers closes in Maine’s largest city

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Nearly 200 asylum seekers from African countries have traded one temporary home in Maine’s largest city for another Wednesday after a basketball arena that served as a shelter closed. About 10 buses and vans lined up outside the Portland Expo to take 191 occupants and their belongings to motels in Lewiston […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Armed Utah man shot by FBI last week carried AR-15 in 2018 police encounter, records show