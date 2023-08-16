Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Federal Reserve minutes: Too-high inflation, still a threat, could require more rate hikes

Aug 16, 2023, 11:05 AM

File - The flag of the Federal Reserve hangs between American flags at a news conference following ...

File - The flag of the Federal Reserve hangs between American flags at a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting on July 26, 2023 in Washington. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve releases minutes from the July meeting when it raised its benchmark borrowing rate by another quarter point to 5.4%, the highest level in 22 years. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Nathan Howard, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Most Federal Reserve officials last month still regarded high inflation as an ongoing threat that could require further interest rate increases, according to the minutes of their July 25-26 meeting released Wednesday.

At the same time, the officials saw “a number of tentative signs that inflation pressures could be abating.” It was a mixed view that echoed Chair Jerome Powell’s noncommittal stance about future rate hikes at a news conference after the meeting.

According to the minutes, the Fed’s policymakers also felt that despite signs of progress on inflation, it remained well above their 2% target. They “would need to see more data … to be confident that inflation pressures were abating” and on track to return to their target.

At the meeting, the Fed decided to raise its benchmark rate for the 11th time in 17 months in its ongoing drive to curb inflation. But in a statement after the meeting, it provided little guidance about when — or whether — it might raise rates again.

Most investors and economists have said they believe July’s rate hike will be the last. Earlier this week, economists at Goldman Sachs projected that the Fed will actually start to cut rates by the middle of next year.

United States News

Associated Press

Former Brazilian miltary police officer convicted in 2015 deaths arrested in New Hampshire

BOSTON (AP) — A former military police officer who was convicted of multiple murders and sentenced to more than 200 years in prison for his part in a 2015 Brazilian massacre has been arrested in New Hampshire, immigration officials said. Antonio Jose De Abreu Vidal Filho, 29, became the subject of an active Interpol Red […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

US sanctions Lebanese environmental group accused of being an arm of Hezbollah

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States imposed sanctions Wednesday on a Lebanese environmental organization accused of being an arm of the militant group Hezbollah. The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control designated Green Without Borders and its leader, Zouher Nahli, for allegedly providing support and cover to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon along the “Blue […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Customers walk into an Aldi supermarket in Bensalem, Pa., March 14, 2022. Discount grocer Al...

Associated Press

Aldi to buy 400 Winn-Dixie, Harveys groceries in Southern US

Discount grocer Aldi said Wednesday it plans to buy 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys supermarkets in the southern U.S. Under a proposed merger agreement, Aldi will acquire all outstanding shares of Jacksonville, Florida-based Southeastern Grocers Inc., the parent company of Winn-Dixie and Harveys. If the deal is approved by regulators, it’s expected to close in the […]

11 hours ago

Some of the 191 asylum seekers from African countries housed temporarily at a basketball arena boar...

Associated Press

Temporary shelter for asylum seekers closes in Maine’s largest city

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Nearly 200 asylum seekers from African countries have traded one temporary home in Maine’s largest city for another Wednesday after a basketball arena that served as a shelter closed. About 10 buses and vans lined up outside the Portland Expo to take 191 occupants and their belongings to motels in Lewiston […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Banggai cardinalfish swim in a tank at an export warehouse in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, Apr...

Associated Press

US looks to ban imports, exports of a tropical fish threatened by aquarium trade

The federal government is looking to ban importation and exportation of a species of a tropical fish that conservation groups have long said is exploited by the pet trade. The fish is the Banggai cardinalfish, a small striped saltwater fish native to Indonesia. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration listed the species as threatened under […]

11 hours ago

Anthony Durden attends a forum on Black history curriculum in Florida's schools, Thursday, Aug. 10,...

Associated Press

Protesters march through Miami to object to Florida’s Black history teaching standards

MIAMI (AP) — Dozens of teachers, students and activists marched to a Miami school district headquarters Wednesday to protest Florida’s new standards for teaching Black history, which have come under intense criticism for what they say about slavery. The protesters who marched to the School Board of Miami-Dade County objected to new curriculum standards that, […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

Federal Reserve minutes: Too-high inflation, still a threat, could require more rate hikes