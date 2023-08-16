Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Former Brazilian military police officer convicted in 2015 deaths arrested in New Hampshire

Aug 16, 2023, 10:43 AM | Updated: 12:18 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOSTON (AP) — A former military police officer who was convicted of multiple murders and sentenced to more than 200 years in prison for his part in a 2015 Brazilian massacre has been arrested in New Hampshire, immigration officials said.

Antônio José de Abreu Vidal Filho, 29, became the subject of an active Interpol Red Notice issued by the international criminal police organization after he was convicted of 11 murders and sentenced in June to nearly 276 years in prison, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Removal Operations office based in Boston said in a news release Wednesday.

He was arrested Monday in Rye, New Hampshire and will remain in custody pending a hearing before a federal immigration judge. No further details were provided on how he was tracked to New Hampshire or his activities there.

Vidal Filho was convicted by a criminal court in Brazil, along with three other military police officers, for the slaying of 11 people, three attempted homicides and torture in the poor suburbs of Fortaleza, the capital of the Ceara state.

Vidal Filho attended the trial remotely, as he had fled Brazil for the U.S. in 2019, online news site G1 reported.

In total, some 20 police officers are standing trial for the massacre.

The crimes took place in Nov. 2015 after the death of a police officer and during what’s become known as the “Curio Massacre,” after the name of the neighborhood in Fortaleza where they occurred.

An Interpol Red Notice serves as an international wanted notice and provides information on the identification of fugitives charged with or convicted of serious crimes who have fled prosecution or the serving of their sentence.

United States News

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center during a ...

Associated Press

Georgia prosecutor seeks March trial date for trial of Trump and 18 others in election case

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor who obtained an indictment this week against former President Donald Trump and 18 others wants to take the case to trial in March. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said in a proposed scheduling order filed with the court Wednesday that she wants the trial to start on March […]

12 hours ago

The new self driving SWAN (Shuttling with Autonomous Navigation) shuttle bus is displayed Wednesday...

Associated Press

Orlando, Florida, debuts self-driving shuttle that will whisk passengers around downtown

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — There is going to be a new way to get around downtown Orlando, Florida, and it’s not going to require any human drivers. Starting later this month, an electric, self-driving shuttle will whisk passengers around a 1-mile (1.6 km) loop in the downtown area for no charge, Orlando officials said Wednesday. […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Plea negotiations could mean no 9/11 defendants face the death penalty, the US tells families

WASHINGTON (AP) — The suspected architect of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and his fellow defendants may never face the death penalty under plea agreements now under consideration to bring an end to their more than decadelong prosecution, the Pentagon and FBI have advised families of some of the thousands killed. The notice, made in […]

12 hours ago

Homes consumed in recent wildfires are seen in Lahaina, Hawaii, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. The wildf...

Associated Press

Trouble in paradise? AP data analysis shows fires, other disasters are increasing in Hawaii

KIHEI, Hawaii (AP) — Hurricane-fueled flash floods and mudslides. Lava that creeps into neighborhoods. Fierce drought that materializes in a flash and lingers. Earthquakes. And now, deadly fires that burn block after historic block. Hawaii is increasingly under siege from disasters, and what is escalating most is wildfire, according to an Associated Press analysis of […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

14 more members of Minneapolis gangs are charged in federal violent crime initiative

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Officials announced Wednesday that 14 members of Minneapolis-based gangs have been charged with crimes including possession of machine guns, fentanyl trafficking and firearms violations as part of a federal initiative to crack down on violent gangs. “It’s a small group of violent offenders that are responsible for the vast majority of violence […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Some abortion drug restrictions are upheld by an appeals court in a case bound for the Supreme Court

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New restrictions on access to a drug used in the most common form of abortion would be imposed under a federal appeals court ruling issued Wednesday, but the Supreme Court will have the final say. The ruling by three judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Former Brazilian military police officer convicted in 2015 deaths arrested in New Hampshire