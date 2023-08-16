Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Temporary shelter for asylum seekers closes in Maine’s largest city

Aug 16, 2023, 9:51 AM

Some of the 191 asylum seekers from African countries housed temporarily at a basketball arena boar...

Some of the 191 asylum seekers from African countries housed temporarily at a basketball arena board buses and vans after the closing of the shelter at the gymnasium on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Portland, Maine. The city set up an emergency shelter in March after a flood of asylum seekers mostly from Angola and Congo — more than 1,600 since the start of the year -- strained services in Portland, Maine's largest city. (AP Photo/David Sharp)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/David Sharp)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Nearly 200 asylum seekers from African countries have traded one temporary home in Maine’s largest city for another Wednesday after a basketball arena that served as a shelter closed.

About 10 buses and vans lined up outside the Portland Expo to take 191 occupants and their belongings to motels in Lewiston and Freeport. Both cities are north of Portland.

One of the newcomers blew kisses to onlookers in a show of appreciation for the city, which set up the emergency shelter in April after a flood of people arrived — more than 1,600, mostly from Angola and Congo, since the start of the year.

Communities around the country have been dealing with growing numbers of asylum seekers, and have braced for more as the Biden administration sought to put in place new restrictions after the lifting of pandemic restrictions on asylum.

In Portland, the arrival of newcomers strained city services and coincided with the end of pandemic funding in May, which had allowed many unhoused people to stay in motels. Since then, homeless tent cities have begun growing around the city.

“Our staff have been completely at capacity in terms of who they’re able to shelter and assist,” city spokesperson Jessica Grondin said.

Grondin said she hopes asylum seekers won’t have to be housed in motels for too long as slots open up in the city’s family shelter. The motel costs are expected to be about $500,000, on top of about $540,000 spent for temporary housing at the arena. But the city won’t have to pick up the entire tab for those costs since the state will contribute, she said.

Asylum seekers first began arriving in large numbers in 2019, many arriving with harrowing tales of their escape from violence and poverty in their homelands.

United States News

FILE - Banggai cardinalfish swim in a tank at an export warehouse in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, Apr...

Associated Press

US looks to ban imports, exports of a tropical fish threatened by aquarium trade

The federal government is looking to ban importation and exportation of a species of a tropical fish that conservation groups have long said is exploited by the pet trade. The fish is the Banggai cardinalfish, a small striped saltwater fish native to Indonesia. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration listed the species as threatened under […]

10 hours ago

Anthony Durden attends a forum on Black history curriculum in Florida's schools, Thursday, Aug. 10,...

Associated Press

Protesters march through Miami to object to Florida’s Black history teaching standards

MIAMI (AP) — Dozens of teachers, students and activists marched to a Miami school district headquarters Wednesday to protest Florida’s new standards for teaching Black history, which have come under intense criticism for what they say about slavery. The protesters who marched to the School Board of Miami-Dade County objected to new curriculum standards that, […]

10 hours ago

People queue to enter a Bank of Ireland branch in Finglas village, Dublin, Wednesday Aug. 16, 2023....

Associated Press

Bank of Ireland glitch allowed customers to withdraw money they didn’t have

NEW YORK (AP) — Some Bank of Ireland customers were able to withdraw money they did not have Tuesday and early Wednesday after an hours-long technical glitch that also halted many of the bank’s online services. The outage allowed some customers to transfer and withdraw funds “above their normal limits,” the Bank of Ireland said. […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Bolt was missing on police helicopter that crashed in South Carolina, report says

A police helicopter that crashed at a South Carolina airport was missing a bolt that should have been removed and reinstalled during maintenance about six weeks earlier, federal officials said in a report. A second bolt on the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office helicopter also was loose and the pilot, who survived, told investigators he felt […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Michigan State and Air Force play an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015, i...

Associated Press

Michigan State University plans to sell alcohol at four home football games

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University plans to sell alcohol at select home football games this season following a recent change to state law that permits liquor licenses to be issued to sporting venues at public universities. The Board of Trustees at Michigan State University voted unanimously Wednesday to authorize the school to request […]

10 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a ceremony on th...

Associated Press

Biden is set to mark the anniversary of his signing of a major climate, health and tax law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is ramping up its efforts to illustrate the real-world impact of President Joe Biden’s signature climate, health care and tax law by showing how various Americans say they’ve benefited from his economic policies on the anniversary of the so-called Inflation Reduction Act. At a White House event Wednesday afternoon […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Temporary shelter for asylum seekers closes in Maine’s largest city