Valley caterer hiring hundreds for busy event season

PHOENIX — Ahead of its buzzing event season, a leading Valley catering business is hiring 300 positions.

M Culinary will host an open house event Sept. 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Warehouse 215, near Third and Lincoln streets in downtown Phoenix.

The company will be hiring on the spot for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions.

There will also be cooking demonstrations, food tastings and giveaways at the event, M Culinary said in a press release.

“Before these team members become part of our team, we want to give them a true taste of the M Culinary experience,” CEO Brandon Maxwell said in the release.

“We invite those interested in a culinary career to be our guest and learn about how to begin or advance their hospitality career with our team.”

What does M Culinary have to offer?

The catering company offers flexible hours and competitive pay. Full-time positions include medical, dental and vision insurance.

Those unable to attend the event can apply online. Candidates will be asked to schedule a 15-minute interview on the careers page or can text “REBEL” to 89743 to apply.

M Culinary has catered for some of Arizona’s largest marquee events, including the WM Phoenix Open, Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships and the Innings Festival.

According to Phoenix Business Journal, M Culinary was the Valley’s highest-grossing caterer in 2022, with more than $15 million in sales.

