Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Valley caterer hiring hundreds for busy event season

Aug 16, 2023, 10:36 AM | Updated: 10:37 am

caterers prep food for event...

M Culinary is hosting an open house event in downtown Phoenix on Sept. 6 to hire full-time, part-time and seasonal positions. (M Culinary Photo)

(M Culinary Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Ahead of its buzzing event season, a leading Valley catering business is hiring 300 positions.

M Culinary will host an open house event Sept. 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Warehouse 215, near Third and Lincoln streets in downtown Phoenix.

The company will be hiring on the spot for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions.

There will also be cooking demonstrations, food tastings and giveaways at the event, M Culinary said in a press release.

“Before these team members become part of our team, we want to give them a true taste of the M Culinary experience,” CEO Brandon Maxwell said in the release.

RELATED STORIES

“We invite those interested in a culinary career to be our guest and learn about how to begin or advance their hospitality career with our team.”

What does M Culinary have to offer?

The catering company offers flexible hours and competitive pay. Full-time positions include medical, dental and vision insurance.

Those unable to attend the event can apply online. Candidates will be asked to schedule a 15-minute interview on the careers page or can text “REBEL” to 89743 to apply.

M Culinary has catered for some of Arizona’s largest marquee events, including the WM Phoenix Open, Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships and the Innings Festival.

According to Phoenix Business Journal, M Culinary was the Valley’s highest-grossing caterer in 2022, with more than $15 million in sales.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Two kittens were found under the hood of a car that pulled over on Interstate 10 in Phoenix on Mond...

Kevin Stone

Kittens rescued from underneath car after hitching ride on Phoenix freeway

Two adorable kittens have a new home after hiding out underneath a car and taking a hairy ride on a Phoenix freeway.

11 hours ago

Daniel Harris arrested in Phoenix...

KTAR.com

Missouri bank robbery fugitive captured in Phoenix 6 years after crime

A man wanted for a bank robbery in Missouri more than six years ago was recently arrested in Phoenix, authorities said.

11 hours ago

mugshot of lashaun chambers...

KTAR.com

Arrest made in fatal shooting of teen in Phoenix last year

A man was arrested Monday for the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in Phoenix last year, authorities said.

11 hours ago

Mahalo Made customer...

Balin Overstolz McNair

Valley ice shop ‘Mahalo Made’ raising money for families impacted by Maui fire

A Valley-based shaved ice shop is collecting donations to send directly to loved ones in Hawaii affected by the wildfire disaster on the island of Maui.

11 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo)...

Mike Broomhead

Amazing Arizonans: ASU president Michael Crow explains realignment, running a university

In this episode of Amazing Arizonans, ASU President Dr. Michael Crow dishes on realignment and what it's like to run a university.

11 hours ago

Four Peaks Brewing Co....

Brandon Gray

Tempe’s Four Peaks Brewing Co. takes center stage on Discovery Channel’s ‘Ghost Adventures’

Tempe's Four Peaks Brewing Co. will be featured on Discovery Channel's "Ghost Adventures" on Wednesday night. 

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Valley caterer hiring hundreds for busy event season