Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Bolt was missing on police helicopter that crashed in South Carolina, report says

Aug 16, 2023, 8:24 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A police helicopter that crashed at a South Carolina airport was missing a bolt that should have been removed and reinstalled during maintenance about six weeks earlier, federal officials said in a report.

A second bolt on the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office helicopter also was loose and the pilot, who survived, told investigators he felt like his foot controls to move the aircraft’s tail rotors weren’t working, according to the preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board.

“It felt as if the pedals were not attached,” the pilot said.

The tail rotor is key to keeping the helicopter stable and steering it. About 35 minutes into the Aug. 1 flight from Sumter to Charleston, the pilot reported the helicopter wanted to keep pulling to the right, according to the report.

The pilot declared an emergency and tried to land at the Charleston International Airport. Surveillance video from the airport showed as the helicopter hovered about 20 feet (6 meters) from the ground, it pulled right, rose, then plunged into the ground

The helicopter had been to a shop in Sumter, which was not named in the report, twice for maintenance in the past six weeks.

On June 28, the missing bolt and the bolt that was loose because a pin was missing were both supposed to be removed and reinstalled, the report said.

The helicopter flew for about 15 hours before the pilot took it back to Sumter for more maintenance on the day of the crash.

The pilot, Charleston County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Martray, has been with the agency since 2006 and is the chief pilot for the sheriff’s office. He was released from the hospital a day after the crash.

United States News

FILE - Michigan State and Air Force play an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015, i...

Associated Press

Michigan State University plans to sell alcohol at four home football games

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University plans to sell alcohol at select home football games this season following a recent change to state law that permits liquor licenses to be issued to sporting venues at public universities. The Board of Trustees at Michigan State University voted unanimously Wednesday to authorize the school to request […]

8 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a ceremony on th...

Associated Press

Biden is set to mark the anniversary of his signing of a major climate, health and tax law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is ramping up its efforts to illustrate the real-world impact of President Joe Biden’s signature climate, health care and tax law by showing how various Americans say they’ve benefited from his economic policies on the anniversary of the so-called Inflation Reduction Act. At a White House event Wednesday afternoon […]

8 hours ago

Co-defendants Gregory Case second from right, and his son Brandon Case, both charged with attempted...

Associated Press

Testimony set to start in trial of 2 white Mississippi men charged in shooting at Black FedEx driver

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — Witnesses are scheduled to begin testifying Wednesday in the trial of two white men in Mississippi who are accused of chasing and shooting at a Black FedEx driver who had dropped off a package at a home. Brandon Case and his father, Gregory Charles Case, are charged with attempted first-degree murder, […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Melissa Erkel, a fish passage biologist with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife,...

Associated Press

Federal grants will replace tunnels beneath roads that let water pass but not fish

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced nearly $200 million in federal infrastructure grants to upgrade tunnels that carry streams beneath roads but can be deadly to fish that get stuck trying to pass through. Many of these narrow passages known as culverts, often made from metal or concrete, were built in the 1950s and are […]

8 hours ago

Mahalo Made customer...

Balin Overstolz

Valley ice shop ‘Mahalo Made’ raising money for families impacted by Maui fire

A Valley-based shaved ice shop is collecting donations to send directly to loved ones in Hawaii affected by the wildfire disaster on the island of Maui.

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Mother drowns trying to save son at waterfall and father rescues another son trapped by boulders

LINCOLN, N.H. (AP) — A mother drowned trying to rescue her young son who was being pulled by the current at a popular waterfall and another son who jumped in to help became lodged in boulders and was rescued by his father, authorities said. The mother was part of a Massachusetts family of five visiting […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Bolt was missing on police helicopter that crashed in South Carolina, report says