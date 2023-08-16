PHOENIX — A man wanted for a bank robbery in Missouri more than six years ago was recently arrested in Phoenix, authorities said.

Daniel Harris, 65, was arrested last week on a federal warrant issued in 2017, the FBI said.

Harris allegedly entered the St. Louis Community Credit Union on March 15, 2017, and handed over a demand note that indicated he had a firearm. He fled after obtaining money, the FBI said.

FBI St. Louis investigators tracked down Harris to Phoenix, where members of the local division were able to locate him within hours on Aug. 9 and make an arrest without incident.

Harris is scheduled to be arraigned in St. Louis on Aug. 29.

“It may take years and it may not be a high-profile crime, but the FBI never gives up on bringing fugitives to justice,” Special Agent in Charge Jay Greenberg said in a press release.

