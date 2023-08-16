Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Michigan State University plans to sell alcohol at four home football games

Aug 16, 2023, 7:12 AM

FILE - Michigan State and Air Force play an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015, i...

FILE - Michigan State and Air Force play an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015, in Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State University plans to sell alcohol at select home football games in the 2023 season following a recent change to state law that permits liquor licenses to be issued to sporting venues at public universities. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University plans to sell alcohol at select home football games this season following a recent change to state law that permits liquor licenses to be issued to sporting venues at public universities.

The Board of Trustees at Michigan State University voted unanimously Wednesday to authorize the school to request liquor licenses to sell alcohol at four football games beginning with a Sept. 16 game against the University of Washington.

The board’s vote came after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation in July lifting the state’s ban on alcohol being sold at college sporting events. Whitmer said at the time that the new law would help “reduce the likelihood of binge drinking before games,” while also bringing “in a heck of a lot more revenue.”

If the liquor licenses are approved by the Michigan Liquor Control Commission, the university also plans to sell alcohol at Spartan Stadium on Sept. 23 against Maryland, Oct. 21 against Michigan and Nov. 4 against Nebraska. Officials said they chose not to sell liquor at the first two home games at the beginning of September because of logistical challenges.

Liquor sales will begin one hour before the start of the game and end with five minutes remaining in the third quarter.

“For me, it’s about the amenities that our fans are able to appreciate in our stadium,” said MSU athletic director Allan Haller. “I really want our fans to have those same amenities in our stadiums that they have when they travel to support our team at visiting stadiums.”

The university also hopes to sell alcohol at venues for other sports, including basketball, baseball, softball and soccer.

