Arrest made in fatal shooting of teen in Phoenix last year

PHOENIX — A man was arrested Monday for the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in Phoenix last year, authorities said.

Lashaun Chambers, 22, was charged with one count of second-degree murder, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Chambers is accused of fatally shooting Kevin Enriquez on July 16, 2022.

Officers responded to a report about a shooting and a vehicle that had been hit near 27th and Missouri avenues around 4:30 a.m., police said.

They found Enriquez dead in the driver’s seat of a vehicle from gunshot wounds.

Police said after the shooting, the teen’s vehicle struck a parked car and came to rest where it was discovered by officers, the release said.

No additional information was available.

