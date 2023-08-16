Close
Arrest made in fatal shooting of teen in Phoenix last year

Aug 16, 2023, 6:56 AM

mugshot of lashaun chambers...

(Lashaun Chambers, 22, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Lashaun Chambers, 22, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

PHOENIX — A man was arrested Monday for the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in Phoenix last year, authorities said.

Lashaun Chambers, 22, was charged with one count of second-degree murder, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Chambers is accused of fatally shooting Kevin Enriquez on July 16, 2022.

Officers responded to a report about a shooting and a vehicle that had been hit near 27th and Missouri avenues around 4:30 a.m., police said.

They found Enriquez dead in the driver’s seat of a vehicle from gunshot wounds.

Police said after the shooting, the teen’s vehicle struck a parked car and came to rest where it was discovered by officers, the release said.

No additional information was available.

