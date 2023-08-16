PHOENIX — A woman is dead after she was struck by an SUV in a hit-and-run crash Monday night near a Phoenix intersection.

Officers responded to hit and run collision around 9:30 p.m. near Indian School Road and 75th Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the woman with critical injuries, Phoenix police said.

Detectives learned the woman was crossing 75th Avenue outside the crosswalk when she was hit. The SUV was driving north on 75th Avenue from Indiana School Road before the crash happened.

The vehicle left the area and was followed to a house near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road where the reported driver was seen going into a house, police said.

Officers secured the house and were able to contact a teen male who was identified as the driver.

Authorities said the teen was evaluated for intoxication but showed no signs.

Detectives have recommended charges for the teen for leaving the scene of a fatal collision.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where she died of her injuries.

The case remains under investigation.

