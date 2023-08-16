Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Valley ice shop ‘Mahalo Made’ raising money for families impacted by Maui fire

Aug 16, 2023, 4:35 AM

Mahalo Made customer...

Customers line up outside of Mahalo Made in Phoenix. The shaved ice store is raising funds for families impacted by the Maui fires in Hawaii. (Balin Overstolz/KTAR News)

(Balin Overstolz/KTAR News)

Balin Overstolz's Profile Picture

BY BALIN OVERSTOLZ


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A Valley-based shaved ice shop is collecting donations to send directly to loved ones in Hawaii affected by the wildfire disaster on the island of Maui.

“Mahalo Made” has more than flavorful roots on the island. Owner Lastassia Eidson also has familial roots there with friends and family currently experiencing the crisis.

“It was my focus to raise money for the families of people we’re related to and that we know,” Eidson said. “We did have families experience losing their homes and are displaced currently, with children.”

That is why she’s collecting donations both in-store at 12th Street and Missouri Avenue, and through the app Venmo by searching “Mahalomade.”

According to an Instagram post by the shop, money could be used for: Access to clean water, cost of hygiene products, and access to healthy food.

Lines of customers went to the shop this weekend and Eidson said the Valley community has poured support into her store.

“There’s people dropping off hundreds of dollars, there’s people who have donated five dollars. And it’s the same response: Just happy, just grateful,” she said.

What is the meaning of Mahalo?

Even though Phoenix may be a far cry from Maui, the culture and people of the island are greatly appreciated locally. That’s something Eidson said is clear.

“It’s because of the people,” Eidson said.

She continues, “’Mahalo’ is the word for ‘thank you,’ and that doesn’t even begin to describe it. Mahalo is a way for us to say we have gratitude and we’re so grateful. So, for everyone who is doing their part, we couldn’t ask more. Mahalo.”

For now, they’re going to keep taking donations for the foreseeable future because Eidson said there’s no end in sight to the crisis in Hawaii. She adds 100% of the money will go to those in need.

“I’ll think we’ll probably just continue to leave the donations open because it’s appearing that relief is going to be needed for an extended period of time,” she said.

Information about donations is available on the store’s Instagram page.

Valley ice shop ‘Mahalo Made’ raising money for families impacted by Maui fire