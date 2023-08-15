Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Cat’s out of the bag: Kitten turns up in a stolen car in Connecticut

Aug 15, 2023, 4:47 PM

This image provided by the Meriden, Conn., Police Department shows a kitten that was found in a sto...

This image provided by the Meriden, Conn., Police Department shows a kitten that was found in a stolen car that police were examining for evidence, and now they are looking for his owner. The gray-and-white male cat was perched under a seat in the stolen vehicle, which collided with a police car during a chase Thursday, Aug. 10, the Meriden Police Department said on its Facebook page Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. (Meriden Police Department via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Meriden Police Department via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — Police who were examining a stolen car for evidence made a surprising find — a kitten — and now they are looking for his owner.

The gray-and-white male cat was perched under a seat in the stolen vehicle, which collided with a police car during a chase Thursday, the Meriden Police Department said on its Facebook page and in a news release Monday.

Officers were pursuing the car on suspicion that it had been used in armed robberies in several nearby communities hours earlier. After the crash, six suspects fled but were soon arrested.

“We are hopeful someone recognizes our adorable feline friend and can help us reunite him with his owner,” the department said. It’s asking for anyone with information to contact Meriden police or animal control.

United States News

Afghan evacuees outside their apartment in Salt Lake City. Their identities are not shows to protec...

KSL Podcasts

‘Stranger Becomes Neighbor’: Separated from parents, Afghan refugees land in Utah in the dark

After the Taliban rushed through Afghanistan in 2021, Afghan refugees land in Utah in the dark separated from their parents.

17 hours ago

FILE - Pigs eat from a trough at the Las Vegas Livestock pig farm in Las Vegas, April 2, 2019. The ...

Associated Press

The EPA is rejecting calls for tougher regulation of big livestock farms. It’s promising more study

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration Tuesday rejected pleas to strengthen regulation of large livestock farms that release manure and other pollutants into waterways, promising more study instead. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it had denied two petitions from environmental and community groups seeking revision of rules dealing with the nation’s […]

17 hours ago

FILE - New College of Florida graduating students attend the college's "alternative commencement," ...

Associated Press

Florida students and professors say a new law censors academic freedom. They’re suing to stop it

College students and professors in Florida are suing education officials over a new law spurred by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ war on “woke,” saying it violates their constitutional rights by censoring academic freedom. The lawsuit was filed in federal court Monday by students and professors at New College, a progressive school with a prominent LGBTQ+ […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

UN chief urges deployment of police special forces and military support to combat gangs in Haiti

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief urged the international community on Tuesday to deploy a multinational force comprising “police special forces and military support units” to Haiti to combat gangs with sophisticated weapons and restore security to the impoverished Caribbean nation. Secretary-General António Guterres said in a 12-page letter to the U.N. Security […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Youth plaintiffs in the climate change lawsuit, Held vs. Montana, arrive at the Lewis and Cl...

Associated Press

Young environmentalists won a landmark climate change ruling in Montana. Will it change anything?

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Young environmental activists prevailed in a closely watched Montana lawsuit that said state officials weren’t doing enough to protect them from climate change. Legal observers called it a landmark victory for the 16 plaintiffs: It marks the first time a court in the U.S. has declared that a government has a […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Jayden Long starts the generator behind his Kaibeto home on the Navajo Reservation in Arizon...

Associated Press

US launches program to provide electricity to more Native American homes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department on Tuesday unveiled a new program to bring electricity to more homes in Native American communities as the Biden administration looks to funnel more money toward climate and renewable energy projects. The program will be funded by an initial $72.5 million. In all, federal officials said $150 […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Cat’s out of the bag: Kitten turns up in a stolen car in Connecticut