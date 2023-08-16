PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department issued an update on a critical incident in which an officer shot a suspect in August.

The department released bodycam footage of the incident that happened in a neighborhood near 35th Avenue and Bell Road.

Police said the suspect was reportedly waving a gun in the area, according to a 911 call.

The suspect had been intimidating neighbors with a gun, officials said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the suspect was with another man.

Authorities said they saw the two men sitting on a short landscaping wall.

After the officers’ patrol SUV stopped in the road, one of the men started to remove a handgun from his waistband.

Police said the suspect ran toward the passenger officer who had gotten out of the vehicle.

The suspect was shot shortly after.

The two officers on the scene rendered aid to the man before Phoenix fire crews took him to a hospital where he was treated for several injuries.

The suspect’s gun was recovered at the scene.

The officer who shot the suspect is assigned to the Cactus Park Precinct and has about four years of service with the department, officials said.

