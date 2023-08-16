Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Bodycam footage released of officer shooting suspect in north Phoenix neighborhood

Aug 16, 2023, 4:05 AM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX —  The Phoenix Police Department issued an update on a critical incident in which an officer shot a suspect in August.

The department released bodycam footage of the incident that happened in a neighborhood near 35th Avenue and Bell Road.

Police said the suspect was reportedly waving a gun in the area, according to a 911 call.

The suspect had been intimidating neighbors with a gun, officials said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the suspect was with another man.

RELATED STORIES

Authorities said they saw the two men sitting on a short landscaping wall.

After the officers’ patrol SUV stopped in the road, one of the men started to remove a handgun from his waistband.

Police said the suspect ran toward the passenger officer who had gotten out of the vehicle.

The suspect was shot shortly after.

The two officers on the scene rendered aid to the man before Phoenix fire crews took him to a hospital where he was treated for several injuries.

The suspect’s gun was recovered at the scene.

The officer who shot the suspect is assigned to the Cactus Park Precinct and has about four years of service with the department, officials said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Police tape...

KTAR.com

Woman dead after hit-and-run auto-pedestrian crash, teen driver facing charges

A woman is dead after she was struck by an SUV in a hit-and-run crash Monday night near a Phoenix intersection. 

1 day ago

Madonna as seen in a promotional photo. After postponing one Phoenix show and canceling another, th...

Kevin Stone

Madonna reschedules postponed Phoenix concert but cancels second date

Madonna announced a new date for her postponed Phoenix show, but the Material Girl also canceled a second Footprint Center date.

1 day ago

(Facebook Photo/Katie Hobbs, left, AP Photo, right)...

Danny Shapiro

Gov. Hobbs says Arizona should press charges against Donald Trump over 2020 election

Gov. Katie Hobbs said Tuesday that Arizona should press charges against former president Donald Trump over potential election interference in the 2020 election.

1 day ago

Interstate 10 signs...

KTAR.com

Teen fatally shot in road rage incident in West Valley, investigation underway

A Phoenix teen is dead after a road rage incident early Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 in the West Valley, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. 

1 day ago

teddy bears on a wagon...

KTAR.com

Here’s how you can help Phoenix Children’s Hospital during this year’s Give-A-Thon

Tim Harrison, vice president of corporate partnerships at Phoenix Children's, explains how you can help Phoenix Children's during this year's Give-A-Thon.

1 day ago

(Flickr Photo /Adam Fagen)...

Danny Shapiro

Here’s why the metro Phoenix freeway system was mentioned on ‘Jeopardy!’

The metro Phoenix freeway system was mentioned on a recent episode of 'Jeopardy!' and the contestants were stumped.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Bodycam footage released of officer shooting suspect in north Phoenix neighborhood