Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Georgia tribunal rejects recommendation to fire teacher over controversial book

Aug 15, 2023, 2:42 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A trio of retired educators has rejected a suburban Atlanta school district’s recommendation to fire a teacher who was removed from the classroom after she was accused of improperly reading a book on gender fluidity to her fifth-grade class.

Monday’s move paves the way for Due West Elementary teacher Katie Rinderle to keep her job. But the Cobb County School Board has the final decision, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The panel reached a decision after a two-day hearing last week about whether Rinderle should be fired for reading the picture book “My Shadow is Purple” by Scott Stuart. The case has drawn wide attention as a test of what public school teachers can teach in class, how much a school system can control teachers and whether parents can veto instruction they dislike. It comes amid a nationwide conservative backlash to books and teaching about LGBTQ+ subjects in school.

Officials in Cobb County, Georgia’s second-largest school district, argue Rinderle broke the school district’s rules against teaching on controversial subjects and decided to fire her after parents complained. She is believed to be the first public school teacher in Georgia to face termination under the regulations modeled after new state laws that require teachers to get preapproval to bring up potentially sensitive topics in the classroom.

But a district-appointed, three-person tribunal that heard the case denied the district’s recommendation to terminate her employment.

“I appreciate the tribunal’s consideration of my case and decision not to terminate me,” Rinderle said in an emailed statement to the newspaper through the Southern Poverty Law Center. “However, I disagree that I’ve violated any policy and that finding remains unjust and punitive. The district has never provided adequate guidance on how I am supposed to know what is and what is not allowed in the classroom based on these vague policies. Prioritizing behaviors and attitudes rooted in bigotry and discrimination does not benefit students and undermines the quality of education and the duty of educators.”

The school board will have the choice to adopt, reject or modify the tribunal’s decision during Thursday’s school board meeting. Board Chair Brad Wheeler told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the board would discuss the case this week.

“The board will review the tribunal’s recommendation and looks forward to returning our entire focus on educating all of our talented students,” a spokesperson for the school district said in an email.

United States News

Butch Antolini, executive director of the West Virginia Public Broadcasting, attends a West Virgini...

Associated Press

West Virginia Public Broadcasting chief steps down in latest shakeup at news outlet

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The executive director of West Virginia Public Broadcasting has stepped down after one year on the job, the latest sign of upheaval at a news outlet recently shaken by a reporter’s allegation that she was fired for writing an unfavorable story about a division of the state health department. Butch Antolini, […]

15 hours ago

FILE - In this 1921 image provided by the Library of Congress, smoke billows over Tulsa, Okla. The ...

Associated Press

Oklahoma declines to discuss a settlement of Tulsa Race Massacre survivors’ lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma says it won’t discuss a settlement with survivors who are seeking reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and have appealed a Tulsa County judge’s dismissal of the case last month. The Oklahoma Supreme Court has agreed to consider the survivors’ appeal, and the state attorney general’s litigation division filed […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Michigan man pleads guilty to assaulting police officer in January 2021 US Capitol attack

DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan man pleaded guilty Tuesday to assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, prosecutors said. Matthew Thomas Krol, 64, of Linden entered the plea in the District of Columbia to a felony count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon, […]

15 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a Fair-Side Chat with Iow...

Associated Press

Deal over Florida’s redistricting plan could lead to restoration of Black-dominant district

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Voting rights groups that sued state officials over a Florida redistricting plan championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis have agreed to narrow the scope of the lawsuit to a single congressional seat that was redrawn and diminished Black voting power in north Florida. The agreement reached late last week opens the possibility […]

15 hours ago

This undated mugshot provided by the Richland County Detention Center shows Cory Fleming. The longt...

Associated Press

Alex Murdaugh’s friend gets almost 4 years in prison for helping steal from his dead maid’s family

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A longtime friend of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was sentenced Tuesday to nearly four years in prison for scheming to steal millions of dollars in insurance settlements from the sons of Murdaugh’s dead housekeeper. Cory Fleming said he knew the lawyer now serving a life sentence for killing his […]

15 hours ago

File - United States Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa. is shown on Feb. 26, 2019. With t...

Associated Press

American industrial icon US Steel is on the verge of being absorbed as industry consolidates further

With two bidders revealed in a matter of days and more in the wings, United States Steel Corp. — a symbol of American industrialization that for more than a century helped build everything from the United Nations building in New York City to the New Orleans Superdome — appears be on the cusp of being […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Georgia tribunal rejects recommendation to fire teacher over controversial book