ARIZONA NEWS

Madonna reschedules postponed Phoenix concert but cancels second date

Aug 15, 2023, 8:00 PM

Madonna as seen in a promotional photo. After postponing one Phoenix show and canceling another, th...

After postponing one Phoenix show and canceling another, Madonna will finally perform at Footprint Center on March 16, 2024. (Ricardo Gomes Photo via Live Nation)

(Ricardo Gomes Photo via Live Nation)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Madonna’s “Celebration Tour” is back on following the singer’s illness, but the news isn’t all good for Phoenix ticket holders.

The iconic singer’s greatest hits tour was supposed to kick off last month, with summer and winter shows at Footprint Center on the itinerary.

But the Material Girl was hospitalized in June after developing a serious bacterial infection and had to postpone the tour.

When Madonna announced a new schedule Tuesday, only one Phoenix show made the cut.

When will Madonna perform in Phoenix?

The Footprint Center concert originally scheduled for July 22 of this year will go on, but not until March 16, 2024. Previously purchased tickets are valid for the new date, and a limited number of seats are still available.

The show set for Jan. 20, however, has been canceled. It was among five dates dropped over what a press release called “scheduling conflicts.”

Refunds to the canceled concerts will be issued at the original point off purchase.

With schedule reworked, “The Celebration Tour” will get underway Oct. 14 with a European leg.

The North American portion of the tour celebrating Madonna’s four decades in music will start Dec. 13, the first of three nights in Brooklyn.

Here’s why Madonna is such a big deal

Madonna has amassed 38 top-10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Twelve of her songs hit No. 1, including “Like A Virgin,” “Like A Prayer,” “Papa Don’t Preach” and “Vogue.”

Cited by Guinness World Records as the best-selling female artist of all time, Madonna was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008.

The Material Girl hasn’t been on the road since her Madame X theater tour wrapped up in early 2020.

She hasn’t performed in Arizona since a 2015 show at Gila River Arena (now Desert Diamond Arena) in Glendale, according to Setlist.fm.

Madonna reschedules postponed Phoenix concert but cancels second date