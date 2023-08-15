Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

The man accused of locking a woman in a cinder block cell in Oregon has an Oct. 17 trial date

Aug 15, 2023, 1:05 PM

This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows a ...

This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore. allegedly used by 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. A federal judge has set an Oct. 17 trial date for the Oregon man accused of posing as an undercover police officer, kidnapping a woman in Seattle and locking her in the cell until she bloodied her hands breaking the door to escape. Zuberi made his initial appearance in federal court in Medford on Monday, Aug. 14 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark D. Clarke. (FBI via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(FBI via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge set an Oct. 17 trial date for an Oregon man accused of posing as an undercover police officer, kidnapping a woman in Seattle and locking her in a cinder block cell until she bloodied her hands breaking the door to escape.

Negasi Zuberi, 29, made his initial appearance in federal court in Medford on Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark D. Clarke and pleaded not guilty to charges of interstate kidnapping and transporting an individual across state lines with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

The judge ordered Zuberi held without bail and appointed a federal public defender to represent him. A status conference was scheduled for Sept. 25 ahead of the trial before U.S. District Judge Michael McShane in Medford.

Zuberi could face up to life in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors say he solicited the woman on July 15 to engage in prostitution along Aurora Avenue in Seattle, an area known for sex work. Afterward, Zuberi told the woman he was an undercover officer, showed her a badge, pointed a stun gun at her, and placed her in handcuffs and leg irons before putting her in the back of his vehicle, the criminal complaint says.

He drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon and locked her in a cinder block cell, the FBI said.

After the woman escaped, Zuberi fled the southern Oregon city. He was arrested by state police in Reno, Nevada, on July 16, the FBI said.

The FBI said it was looking for additional victims after linking him to violent sexual assaults in other states.

United States News

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: Aug. 12 The Washington Post on Hunter Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Friday his appointment of U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware as special counsel in the ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden, President Biden’s son. This was the right move. It should encourage […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Maui police chief pleads for patience, recalls pain of victim IDs after deadly Vegas mass shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Maui Police Chief John Pelletier repeatedly urges “patience, prayers and perseverance” as teams painstakingly search the ashes in the seaside community of Lahaina for the remains of scores of victims from the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than 100 years. It’s the kind of message he has used before, in the […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Auto parts maker Shinhwa plans $114M expansion at Alabama facility, creating jobs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An auto parts supplier plans a $114 million investment to expand its facility in Alabama to support the production of electric vehicle parts, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office announced Tuesday. Shinhwa Auto USA Corp.’s expansion will create 50 jobs over the next three years and add a 170,000-square foot production building on […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

As people fled the fires, pets did too. Some emerged with marks of escape, but many remain lost

PUUNENE, Hawaii (AP) — A dog with hind legs bandaged tightly from paw to hip whimpered in pain through a plastic medical cone, chest rising and falling quickly in shallow breaths. The animal is one of the pets and people bearing marks of their escape from the smoke and flames of Maui wildfires that claimed […]

13 hours ago

This May 31, 2023 photo provided by Cultural Heritage Partners, PLLC, shows the statue "Wounded Ind...

Associated Press

‘Wounded Indian’ sculpture given in 1800s to group founded by Paul Revere is returning to Boston

BOSTON (AP) — A marble statue that depicts a felled Native American pulling an arrow from his torso is being returned to the Boston-area organization cofounded by Paul Revere that thought it had been destroyed decades ago. “Wounded Indian,” sculpted in 1850 by Peter Stephenson and modeled on the ancient Roman statue “Dying Gaul,” was […]

13 hours ago

FILE - This Jan. 7, 2021, image taken from Coffee County, Ga., security video, appears to show Cath...

Associated Press

Georgia election indictment highlights wider attempts to illegally access voting equipment

ATLANTA (AP) — A day after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, as the country was still reeling from the violent attempt to halt the transfer of presidential power, a local Republican Party official greeted a group of computer experts outside the election office in a rural county in south Georgia, where […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

The man accused of locking a woman in a cinder block cell in Oregon has an Oct. 17 trial date