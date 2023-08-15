Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Maui police chief pleads for patience, recalls pain of victim IDs after deadly Vegas mass shooting

Aug 15, 2023, 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:32 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LAS VEGAS (AP) — Maui Police Chief John Pelletier repeatedly urges “patience, prayers and perseverance” as teams painstakingly search the ashes in the seaside community of Lahaina for the remains of scores of victims from the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than 100 years.

It’s the kind of message he has used before, in the aftermath of another American tragedy: the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting that left 58 dead and hundreds injured.

Pelletier was a Las Vegas police captain when a gunman with military-style rifles opened fire from the windows of a Las Vegas Strip high-rise hotel into a crowd of 22,000 attending an outdoor country music festival. The violence shook the city to its core, like the wildfire has done in Maui.

Identifying victims and notifying relatives was emotionally draining in Las Vegas, just as it will be as names are put to remains in the aftermath of a wind-whipped fire that destroyed nearly all of the historic town of Lahaina.

At daily media briefings, Pelletier has drawn the searing spotlight that his former supervisors in Las Vegas — then-Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and Undersheriff Kevin McMahill — endured for weeks after the massacre. Lombardo is now the Republican governor of Nevada. McMahill is the sheriff and head of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

“I understand the pain this is going to take,” Pelletier said during a weekend news conference.

Pelletier was commander of the tourist district that includes the Las Vegas Strip before he became Maui police chief in December 2021.

He is no laid-back Hawaiian.

“Aloha,” Pelletier said as he approached the podium to speak at Monday’s news conference. But his gruffness and matter-of-fact style flares into frustration over pressure to quickly find and identify victims — and outright anger over news crews and curious members of the public trampling through the fire zone and the ashes there that include the remains of victims.

“It’s not just ash on your clothing when you take it off. It’s our loved ones,” Pelletier said.

The death toll still is rising and ultimately could go well over 100 as searchers find remains. Pelletier urged people to submit DNA samples to help identify family members.

“Everyone wants a number,” the police chief said of the death toll. “You want it fast. … We’re going to do it right.”

Chris Darcy, a retired Las Vegas undersheriff who is now a police practices consultant, said Monday that he has spoken with Pelletier since the fire. Darcy didn’t talk about their conversation, but he remembered that next-of-kin notifications following the shooting in Las Vegas involved the entire first responder community.

“It’s not just one person,” Darcy said. “It takes everyone to manage an incident of such magnitude.”

Pelletier declined an interview with The Associated Press, saying in a text message he was “beyond busy.”

“I have to focus on Maui,” he said.

United States News

FILE - A basket of oysters is ready for packaging and delivery at Copps Island Oysters on Aug. 9, 2...

Associated Press

Two Connecticut deaths linked to bacteria found in raw shellfish

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two Connecticut residents have died this summer from infections linked to a bacteria found in raw shellfish or seawater, the state Department of Public Health said Tuesday. Three people in the state are known to have been infected with the Vibrio vulnificus bacteria, which doesn’t make an oyster look, smell or […]

14 hours ago

This combination of photos show, from left, Sofia Coppola, Michael B. Jordan, Meryl Streep and Opra...

Associated Press

Oprah, Meryl Streep, Michael. B. Jordan to be honored at Academy Museum Gala

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will pay tribute to Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, Michael B. Jordan and Sofia Coppola in its annual fundraising gala on Oct. 14, the museum announced Tuesday. The Academy Museum Gala has become have limited what promotion activities their members can do during the ongoing work […]

14 hours ago

This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows a ...

Associated Press

The man accused of locking a woman in a cinder block cell in Oregon has an Oct. 17 trial date

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge set an Oct. 17 trial date for an Oregon man accused of posing as an undercover police officer, kidnapping a woman in Seattle and locking her in a cinder block cell until she bloodied her hands breaking the door to escape. Negasi Zuberi, 29, made his initial appearance […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: Aug. 12 The Washington Post on Hunter Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Friday his appointment of U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware as special counsel in the ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden, President Biden’s son. This was the right move. It should encourage […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Auto parts maker Shinhwa plans $114M expansion at Alabama facility, creating jobs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An auto parts supplier plans a $114 million investment to expand its facility in Alabama to support the production of electric vehicle parts, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office announced Tuesday. Shinhwa Auto USA Corp.’s expansion will create 50 jobs over the next three years and add a 170,000-square foot production building on […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

As people fled the fires, pets did too. Some emerged with marks of escape, but many remain lost

PUUNENE, Hawaii (AP) — A dog with hind legs bandaged tightly from paw to hip whimpered in pain through a plastic medical cone, chest rising and falling quickly in shallow breaths. The animal is one of the pets and people bearing marks of their escape from the smoke and flames of Maui wildfires that claimed […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Maui police chief pleads for patience, recalls pain of victim IDs after deadly Vegas mass shooting