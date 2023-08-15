Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Auto parts maker Shinhwa plans $114M expansion at Alabama facility, creating jobs

Aug 15, 2023, 12:35 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An auto parts supplier plans a $114 million investment to expand its facility in Alabama to support the production of electric vehicle parts, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office announced Tuesday.

Shinhwa Auto USA Corp.’s expansion will create 50 jobs over the next three years and add a 170,000-square foot production building on the company’s site in Auburn Technology Park West, officials said. The average salary of workers at the plant will be about $48,000, the Alabama Department of Commerce said.

“Shinhwa’s constant growth in Auburn demonstrates Alabama, through high levels of innovation and technical prowess, is preparing for an evolving future,” Ivey said in a news release.

“Shinhwa’s story here in Auburn is evidence of the work generations of leaders have done to make our community not only welcoming to but also fertile ground for businesses,” Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said. “We’re grateful for Shinhwa’s investment in Auburn and look forward to seeing them continue to thrive.”

With this new investment project, Shinhwa plans to increase capacity by expanding die-casting operations and adding associated processes that are required to make control arm, knuckle, carrier and motor housing covers in support of Hyundai, Kia and other automakers in the U.S., the news release said.

“As one of the most innovative industrial manufacturers of aluminum car components, we are confident that the momentum we have achieved will continue to meet customers’ growing demand for high-quality products,” said Kwi Hyun Lee, chairman of Shinhwa Group.

The expansion will be the South Korean company’s third since choosing Auburn as the site of its first U.S. plant in 2019. The company did not immediately say when the project would begin or was expected to be completed.

United States News

FILE - Youth plaintiffs in the climate change lawsuit, Held vs. Montana, arrive at the Lewis and Cl...

Associated Press

Young environmentalists won a landmark climate change ruling in Montana. Will it change anything?

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Young environmental activists prevailed in a closely watched Montana lawsuit that said state officials weren’t doing enough to protect them from climate change. Legal observers called it a landmark victory for the 16 plaintiffs: It marks the first time a court in the U.S. has declared that a government has a […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Jayden Long starts the generator behind his Kaibeto home on the Navajo Reservation in Arizon...

Associated Press

US launches program to provide electricity to more Native American homes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department on Tuesday unveiled a new program to bring electricity to more homes in Native American communities as the Biden administration looks to funnel more money toward climate and renewable energy projects. The program will be funded by an initial $72.5 million. In all, federal officials said $150 […]

16 hours ago

Lawrence Gray, center, a retired political science professor, is handcuffed was he appears at his a...

Associated Press

Retired professor charged with stealing rare jewelry from well-heeled acquaintances

NEW YORK (AP) — A retired political science professor who traveled in Washington’s elite social circles pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges that he stole tens of thousands of dollars in jewelry from his wealthy acquaintances. Lawrence Gray sold at least seven rare and valuable stolen items, including diamond earrings, a pink sapphire brooch, […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Georgia tribunal rejects recommendation to fire teacher over controversial book

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A trio of retired educators has rejected a suburban Atlanta school district’s recommendation to fire a teacher who was removed from the classroom after she was accused of improperly reading a book on gender fluidity to her fifth-grade class. Monday’s move paves the way for Due West Elementary teacher Katie Rinderle […]

16 hours ago

Butch Antolini, executive director of the West Virginia Public Broadcasting, attends a West Virgini...

Associated Press

West Virginia Public Broadcasting chief steps down in latest shakeup at news outlet

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The executive director of West Virginia Public Broadcasting has stepped down after one year on the job, the latest sign of upheaval at a news outlet recently shaken by a reporter’s allegation that she was fired for writing an unfavorable story about a division of the state health department. Butch Antolini, […]

16 hours ago

FILE - In this 1921 image provided by the Library of Congress, smoke billows over Tulsa, Okla. The ...

Associated Press

Oklahoma declines to discuss a settlement of Tulsa Race Massacre survivors’ lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma says it won’t discuss a settlement with survivors who are seeking reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and have appealed a Tulsa County judge’s dismissal of the case last month. The Oklahoma Supreme Court has agreed to consider the survivors’ appeal, and the state attorney general’s litigation division filed […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Auto parts maker Shinhwa plans $114M expansion at Alabama facility, creating jobs