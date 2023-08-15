Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Indiana revokes licenses of funeral home and director after decomposing bodies and cremains found

Aug 15, 2023, 12:00 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The licenses of a southern Indiana funeral home and its director have been revoked following an investigation that found 31 decomposing bodies and 17 cremains being stored at the facility, the state’s attorney general announced Tuesday.

Some of the corpses inside the Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center in Jeffersonville, which is owned by Randy Lankford, had been awaiting cremation for months, Attorney General Todd Rokita said.

The investigation started in July 2022 after a coroner’s office reported a strong odor emanating from the building. The unrefrigerated bodies were found in various states of decomposition.

An administrative complaint was filed earlier this year with the State Board of Funeral and Cemetery Service, and Lankford and his funeral home were charged with professional incompetence, failure to dispose of the 31 bodies in a timely manner, storing cremains at the facility beyond the legally permitted period and other charges, Rokita’s office said.

The funeral home’s license and Lankford’s funeral director license were permanently revoked on Aug. 3.

The Associated Press left a message Tuesday morning seeking comment from Lankford’s attorney.

Lankford pleaded guilty in May to more than 40 counts of felony theft. He was charged with theft for failing to complete the funeral services for which he was paid. He also has to pay restitution to 53 families totaling $46,000.

As part of his plea, Lankford was given a 12-year sentence split between time served, house arrest and probation.

Jeffersonville is along the Ohio River, north of Louisville.

United States News

FILE - Youth plaintiffs in the climate change lawsuit, Held vs. Montana, arrive at the Lewis and Cl...

Associated Press

Young environmentalists won a landmark climate change ruling in Montana. Will it change anything?

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Young environmental activists prevailed in a closely watched Montana lawsuit that said state officials weren’t doing enough to protect them from climate change. Legal observers called it a landmark victory for the 16 plaintiffs: It marks the first time a court in the U.S. has declared that a government has a […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Jayden Long starts the generator behind his Kaibeto home on the Navajo Reservation in Arizon...

Associated Press

US launches program to provide electricity to more Native American homes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department on Tuesday unveiled a new program to bring electricity to more homes in Native American communities as the Biden administration looks to funnel more money toward climate and renewable energy projects. The program will be funded by an initial $72.5 million. In all, federal officials said $150 […]

15 hours ago

Lawrence Gray, center, a retired political science professor, is handcuffed was he appears at his a...

Associated Press

Retired professor charged with stealing rare jewelry from well-heeled acquaintances

NEW YORK (AP) — A retired political science professor who traveled in Washington’s elite social circles pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges that he stole tens of thousands of dollars in jewelry from his wealthy acquaintances. Lawrence Gray sold at least seven rare and valuable stolen items, including diamond earrings, a pink sapphire brooch, […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Georgia tribunal rejects recommendation to fire teacher over controversial book

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A trio of retired educators has rejected a suburban Atlanta school district’s recommendation to fire a teacher who was removed from the classroom after she was accused of improperly reading a book on gender fluidity to her fifth-grade class. Monday’s move paves the way for Due West Elementary teacher Katie Rinderle […]

15 hours ago

Butch Antolini, executive director of the West Virginia Public Broadcasting, attends a West Virgini...

Associated Press

West Virginia Public Broadcasting chief steps down in latest shakeup at news outlet

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The executive director of West Virginia Public Broadcasting has stepped down after one year on the job, the latest sign of upheaval at a news outlet recently shaken by a reporter’s allegation that she was fired for writing an unfavorable story about a division of the state health department. Butch Antolini, […]

15 hours ago

FILE - In this 1921 image provided by the Library of Congress, smoke billows over Tulsa, Okla. The ...

Associated Press

Oklahoma declines to discuss a settlement of Tulsa Race Massacre survivors’ lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma says it won’t discuss a settlement with survivors who are seeking reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and have appealed a Tulsa County judge’s dismissal of the case last month. The Oklahoma Supreme Court has agreed to consider the survivors’ appeal, and the state attorney general’s litigation division filed […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Indiana revokes licenses of funeral home and director after decomposing bodies and cremains found