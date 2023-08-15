Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Museum to honor Navajo Code Talkers is about $40 million shy of reality

Aug 15, 2023, 9:59 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A museum in New Mexico to honor the Navajo Code Talkers is about $40 million shy of becoming a reality, according to organizers.

The state put $6.4 million in capital outlay funds toward the project this year, but the museum’s organizers face a significant financial climb before doors can open, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported Tuesday.

“Our capacity is severely limited,” said Regan Hawthorne, CEO of the Navajo Code Talkers Museum. “We’re still fledgling. We’re still gaining momentum in finding our identity.”

Hawthorne’s late father, Roy Hawthorne, was a Marine who served as a Code Talker on South Pacific islands from 1942 to 1945.

The complex, unbreakable code was developed by an original group of 29 Navajo Marines in 1942. They used it in combat communications in Pacific campaigns during World War II and helped U.S. forces gain ground and victories.

Only three of the original Navajo Code Talkers are still alive.

The Chevron Mining Co. donated more than 200 acres in McKinley County in 2009 for a Code Talkers museum, but the project has not gained much momentum since then.

Regan Hawthorne said the museum’s leaders have to finalize a deal with the Navajo Nation on the land for the museum.

To avoid a problem with the state’s anti-donation clause, he said, museum leaders are working on a deal to give or sell the land to the tribe.

Regan Hawthorne added that finding funding has been challenging, in part because of confusion over the land and museum organizers’ lack of an office where they can meet people and solicit financial support.

The tribe celebrates the Code Talkers every Aug. 14 and have done so since 1982, when President Ronald Reagan proclaimed the date as National Navajo Code Talkers Day.

On Monday, the 25th Navajo Nation Council paid tribute to the Code Talkers again at an event held at the Navajo Veterans Memorial Park in Window Rock, Arizona.

United States News

A Baltimore County police officer works outside a Sky Zone trampoline park after shots were fired, ...

Associated Press

Suspect in Maryland trampoline park shooting killed ex-wife’s boyfriend, police say

BALTIMORE (AP) — The suspect in a deadly weekend shooting at an indoor trampoline park in Maryland was visiting his daughter there when he shot his ex-wife’s boyfriend and fled, according to court documents. Quinton Walker, 30, turned himself in to authorities less than two hours after the shooting, which unfolded around 7 p.m. Saturday […]

10 hours ago

FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East Rutherfor...

Associated Press

Going to college? Here’s what you should know about student loans

NEW YORK (AP) — If you’re heading to college or starting to think about where you’d like to apply, you’re probably considering options for funding your education. If you need to borrow money to pursue your dreams, you are far from alone. According to the Federal Reserve, 30% of all U.S. adults said they incurred […]

10 hours ago

FILE - This Aug. 15, 2019, photo shows the HP logo on Hewlett-Packard printer ink cartridges at a s...

Associated Press

HP fails to derail claims that it bricks scanners on multifunction printers when ink runs low

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — HP has failed to shunt aside class-action legal claims that it disables the scanners on its multifunction printers when their ink runs low. Though not for lack of trying. On Aug. 10, a federal judge ruled that HP Inc. must face a class-action lawsuit claiming that the company designs its “all-in-one” […]

10 hours ago

FILE - FedEx driver D'Monterrio Gibson speaks at a news conference in Ridgeland, Miss., Feb. 10, 20...

Associated Press

Trial to begin for 2 white Mississippi men charged with shooting at Black FedEx driver

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A trial is set to begin Tuesday for two white men in Mississippi who are accused of chasing and shooting at a Black FedEx driver who had dropped off a package at a home. Brandon Case and his father, Gregory Charles Case, were indicted in November on charges of attempted first-degree […]

10 hours ago

FILE - In this aerial photo, a bathtub ring of light minerals show the high water mark on the shore...

Associated Press

Federal officials plan to announce 2024 cuts along the Colorado River. Here’s what to expect

Officials are expected to ease 2024 water cuts for Arizona and other states under a slightly improved outlook for the Colorado River’s health.

10 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a Fair-Side Chat with Iow...

Associated Press

Will Donald Trump show up at next week’s presidential debate? GOP rivals are preparing for it

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — He says he won’t sign the pledge required to participate, but former President Donald Trump’s Republican rivals are actively preparing as if he will be onstage for the GOP’s first 2024 presidential debate next week. Former Vice President Mike Pence is hosting mock debate sessions with someone playing the part […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Museum to honor Navajo Code Talkers is about $40 million shy of reality